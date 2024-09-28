This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia vs. Alabama State Betting Odds for Week 5

Spread: Georgia -0.5 (-115, ESPN Bet); Alabama +1.0 (-105, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 49.5 (Over, -110, Caesars Sportsbook); 50.5 (Under, -115, ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Georgia -115 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Alabama +105 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Picks for Week 5

This might be the first titanic matchup of the season in college football as the Georgia Bulldogs pull into T-Town to tangle with the Alabama Crimson Tide. And, while head coach Kirby Smart is still patrolling the sidelines for Georgia, the game has a different feel with Nick Saban in the TV studio and Kalen DeBoer now on the sidelines for the Crimson Tide.

The Dawgs might have been looking ahead to this game in their most recent game. Georgia went to Kroger Field in Lexington and had a close shave against Kentucky, eventually escaping with a 13-12 victory despite entering as a 21.5-point favorite as the Under (45) cashed.

In that narrow victory, Georgia had just 12 1st downs, while Kentucky moved the chains 23 times. The Wildcats actually outgained the Bulldogs with 284 total yards, to just 262. The difference was a plus-1 turnover ratio for UGA, or things could have gotten even more sideways. The Dawgs were uncharacteristically undisciplined, too, committing 9 penalties for 85 yards.

The good news if you're a Georgia alumnus, fan or bettor is that it has had two weeks off thanks to a bye week.

Alabama is also coming off a bye, and it pounded Wisconsin 42-10 last time out in Madtown. The Badgers fans stuck around for "Jump Around," then bounced at the start of the fourth quarter, as the Crimson Tide had things easily under control.

Bama isn't within some stink, though. In its most recent game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, it topped USF 42-16 as a 30.5-point favorite, nearly getting a miraculous cover. But, while that score might indicate a blowout, Alabama led just 21-16 before scoring 21 points in the final 5:50 of action. The Crimson Tide actually struggled with the Bulls, and it's hard to believe, but Georgia probably used a lot of that tape for its game plan Saturday.

Alabama leads the all-time series 43-26-4, including a 27-24 win in the SEC Championship Game last season on Dec. 2, 2023, which cost the Bulldogs a spot in the CFP. In fact, Bama has won eight of the past nine meetings, although Georgia's lone win in the span was giant, as it picked up the 33-18 victory in the CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, 2022.

Of course, Bama had a win in the title game in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018 in the span, too. Usually, when these teams, the stakes are high, and Saturday will be no different. I'll trust Georgia, Smart and quarterback Carson Beck against the Crimson Tide, who just don't have the same mystique now that DeBoer is at the helm.

Georgia vs. Alabama Expert Pick: Georgia -0.5 (-115 at ESPN Bet)

Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions for Week 5

The good news is that the remnants from Hurricane Helene aren't expected to affect the game in West-Central Alabama. However, the Bulldogs might have some issues leaving on time in its pair of Delta Airlines chartered Boeing 717s from Athens to Birmingham. We'll see if they have any travel problems, but that's about the extent of how the weather will affect this game.

Alabama has flexed its muscle on offense, posting 466.7 total yards per game, including 238.0 rushing yards per game. Running backs Jam Miller (20-194-2) and Justice Haynes (17-148-2) are a nice one-two punch in the Alabama backfield, and quarterback Jalen Milroe has four rushing scores already, too. Milroe has been sharp in the passing game, too, completing 65.7% of his pass attempts for 394 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 INTs. He has passed minimally, but with a strong run game, it hasn't been a problem.

On defense, Bama allows just 248.0 total yards per game, 8.7 points per game and 115.7 passing yards per contest.

Georgia has managed an ordinary 402.3 total yards per game while posting 31.7 points per game. The passing game is in good hands with Beck, who has connected on 68.3% of his passes for 680 yards, 7 TDs, and 0 INTs. Running Back Trevor Etienne leads the team with 157 yards and 6.5 yards per attempt, but he has yet to score.

While the UGA offense has been a bit toothless by its standards, the defense is still the team's powerhouse. It has allowed just 202.0 total yards per game, 91.3 passing yards per contest, and 6.0 PPG. It is hard on the run, too, and defense is what will make the difference in this game. Look for Georgia to win in a lower-scoring battle.