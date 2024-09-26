This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Washington vs. Rutgers

Conference realignments have brought us many new and interesting matchups. With the Big Ten adding Washington this offseason, we get a cross-country showdown between Rutgers, "the State College of New Jersey," and Washington. These two will face off for just the third time in their long history; the two played a home-and-home series back in 2016 and 2017. Seven years between matchups will bring quite a different look as Rutgers will no longer be led by running back Gus Edwards, but instead, the talented Kyle Monangai will be toting the rock in this year's matchup. Washington no longer has Jake Browning at the helm, but instead, Will Rogers will be under center.

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Odds for Week 4

Spread: Washington +2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Rutgers -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington +120 (ESPN Bet); Rutgers -132 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 44.5 (ESPN Bet); Under 44.5 (BetMGM)

Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Picks for Week 4

Both teams come into this game only having played one real test of a game. The Huskies matched up with in-state foe Washington State two weeks ago (the Apple Cup in week three certainly felt odd). Washington came up short in that one, losing 24-19, but did manage to put up 452 total yards in the game. Rutgers' only true test to this point in the season was a 26-23 victory over Virginia Tech. Both of these teams have played very solid football to this early point in the season. Washington outplayed Washington State for most of their matchup but hurt themselves mightily with 135 yards in penalties. However, they haven't had major penalty issues in any other games. This matchup looks to be a tight one.

Washington vs. Rutgers Expert Pick: Washington ML (+120 at ESPN Bet)

Washington vs. Rutgers Predictions for Week 4

With what looks to be such a tightly contested matchup with little relevant data between these two teams, I like the team with a proven quarterback. Rogers has produced consistently throughout his career and has been one of the most prolific passers in all of college football at points. The Huskies offense is currently 10th in EPA/Play while being ranked 12th in EPA/Pass. Rutgers however is ranked 10th defensively in EPA/Pass which could make things difficult, but with Rogers proven ability to produce I like the Huskies here against Rutgers and an unproven quarterback that has produced well so far this season but hasn't shown he can do it consistently to this point.