This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

The College Football Playoff field has been set. The top two teams have remained the same for several weeks now, but there was plenty of drama to determine what two programs were going to hold the final spots.

Georgia holds the top spot and will face a surprise No. 4 Ohio State team that snuck in after USC collapsed in the Pac 12 Championship, and No. 2 Michigan will face a resilient and battle-tested No. 3 TCU squad capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. We'll look at the best college football betting options for these two heavyweight fights.

What Are The Best College Football Playoff Picks And Predictions?

Ohio State +6.5 (-110): This line seems dramatic. I understand that Georgia has been an elite team this season, but Ohio State is no slouch either. Georgia ranks seventh in points per game on offense at 39.7, while holding opponents to 13.8. Their point differential is a healthy 25.8 on the season, but it's the Ohio State Buckeyes that sit right behind them at 25.3.

The Buckeyes were battling injuries and produced a flop in their matchup with Michigan, but that game was tight until running back Donovan Edwards rattled off two explosive, long touchdown runs late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

With a month to get healthy and prepare, it's hard to imagine a Ryan Day-led team not showing up and at least putting up a good fight in their semifinal battle. I'll back this being a closer game than the spread is indicating.

Michigan -8 (-110): I love TCU. They've been my Belle of the ball all season. Max Duggan has put together an impressive season at quarterback, so much so that he's been named a Heisman Trophy finalist, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston is a first-round talent. Michigan is just different.

The Wolverines have the best score differential in the country at +26.7. Their running back duo of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum lead a rushing attack that averages 5.6 yards per rush behind arguably the best offensive line in the country. Filling in for the injured Corum, Edwards has exploded on the scene with 401 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the last two games. Their defense is staunch, holding opponents to the second-fewest yards per game (277.1), behind their ability to completely eliminate the run.

Michigan has the recipe to put a stranglehold on TCU and pull away in the second half, as they have done all year (including in their impressive upset of Ohio State). I'm a huge fan of TCU, but I believe their run ends in the semifinals by a wide margin.

Where Can I Bet On The College Football Playoffs?

The best sports betting sites are running great welcome offers ahead of the College Football Playoffs. Sign up today to take advantage of the best sports betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first college football bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for College Football Playoff picks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any moneyline, and receive $200 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on the College Football Playoffs.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager on Championship Saturday.