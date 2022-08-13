Conference Preview: Mountain West All-Conference Teams, Sleepers and Busts

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

The Mountain West was pretty exciting last season. Of course, these days all some people think about is conference realignment. That hasn't hit the Mountain West…yet. While the conference is not at its peak, there are still strong offenses, intriguing teams, and fantasy sleepers to be found. Let's delve into the conference preview!

Mountain West All-Conference Fantasy Teams

First-Team All-Mountain West

QB: Jake Haener , Fresno State (10)

RB: Jordan Mims , Fresno State (7)

RB: Titus Swen , Wyoming (9)

WR: Jalen Cropper , Fresno State (16)

WR: Stefan Cobbs , Boise State (21)

TE: Gary Williams , Colorado State (NR)

Second-Team All-Mountain West

QB: Logan Bonner , Utah State (30)

RB: Toa Taua , Nevada (30)

RB: Brad Roberts , Air Force (37)

WR: Dante Wright , Colorado State (26)

WR: Brian Cobbs , Utah State (56)

TE: Nate Lewis , San Jose State (NR)

Third-Team All-Mountain West

QB: Hank Bachmeier , Boise State (49)

RB: George Holani , Boise State (54)

RB: Calvin Tyler , Utah State (NR)

WR: Tory Horton, Colorado State (42)

WR: Josh Kelly , Fresno State (NR)

TE: Tre Watson , Fresno State (NR)

Mountain West Sleepers

QB: Logan Bonner , Utah State

I think Bonner could be the best quarterback in the Mountain West. He followed Blake Anderson from Arkansas State to Utah State, and Bonner stepped up big time. He completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,628 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Now, his top-three receivers from 2021 are all gone, but I believe in Bonner's skills and this offense.

QB: Braxton Burmeister , SDSU

Burmeister left Virginia Tech for the opposite coast and won himself the starting gig for the Aztecs. Last year, he threw for 1,960 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also running for 521 yards and two scores. Now, the Aztecs aren't known for the most-exciting offenses, but the move from the ACC to the Mountain West could really benefit Burmeister.

RB: David Bailey , Colorado State

Bailey moved from Boston College to Colorado State for the 2021 season, and while he only averaged 3.8 yards per carry he rushed for 752 yards and nine touchdowns. Sometimes for fantasy, you foreground the quantity. I like new head coach Jay Norvell as well, and while he likes to pass the ball a bit more, but Toa Taua had 150 carries and 39 catches in Norvell's offense last season, and I think Bailey could do something similar.

RB: Calvin Tyler , Utah State

Transfer abound in the Mountain West. Tyler joined the Aggies from Oregon State last year, and after he rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown against his former team in a bowl game, Tyler finished with 884 yards and seven touchdowns. In four of the 12 games he played in, the former Beaver rushed for over 100 yards. They were three conference games and the bowl game for good measure, no cupcakes in the mix.

WR: Joshua Cobbs , Wyoming

Hey, two wide receivers names Cobbs made All-Conference fantasy teams, so why not add one more to the mix? Cobbs has opportunity. He sits atop the depth chart now, with Isaiah Neyor having transferred and Ayden Eberhardt having used up all his collegiate eligibility. The Cowboys have a new quarterback as well in Andrew Peasley . There's no pre-established interpersonal dynamics to worry about.

Mountain West Busts

QB: Hank Bachmeier , Boise State

I feel like Bachmeier is riding the reputation of previous Boise State quarterbacks a bit. He played his first full seasons last year and tossed 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Those aren't exactly exciting numbers, and Khalil Shakir is not around to catch passes this year after having 77 for 1,117 yards in 2021.

QB: Shane Illingworth , Nevada

The Wolf Pack had a strong passing game last year, but how much of that was Carson Strong and Jay Norvell? Because, well, they are both gone. Illingworth has transferred in from Oklahoma State, where he never managed to supplant Spencer Sanders . I think the Nevada offense could be in for a big step back in 2022, especially offensively.

RB: Chance Bell , SDSU

You might see a Bell at running back for the Aztecs and just plan to set it and forget it. Ah, but you're thinking of Greg Bell. He's the one who rushed for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Chance rushed for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's entering his fourth season with San Diego State. If he had significant upside, I think we would have seen it already.

RB: Titus Swen , Wyoming

Bust potential comes from expectations. I think Swen could be good, but I see him ranked in the top 10 and I get worried. There's a little too much "Well surely Swen will just step into Xazavian Valladay 's shoes" in that ranking. Yes, Swen rushed for 785 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, but he also only had five catches on eight targets. What if Swen basically replicates last season's numbers? I could see that, and if you believed the hype, you'd be disappointed in that. Don't eschew Swen, but temper expectations.

WR: Tory Horton , Colorado State

Horton followed Norvell to Colorado State, but he didn't get to bring Carson Strong with him. Instead, his new quarterback will be Clay Millen . Also, Horton is second on the depth chart behind Dante Wright . Horton had 659 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but he will be hard pressed to improve upon that, or even to replicate it.

WR: Justin Lockhart , San Jose State