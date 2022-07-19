College Football Draft Kit: 2022 Quarterback Fantasy Rankings

This article is part of our College Football Draft Kit series.

Young kept the Tide's offense rolling in 2021 en route to becoming the first quarterback in program history to win the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 4,872 yards and had a 47:7 TD:INT in 15 games. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are gone, but Alabama has a stocked cupboard at receiver and brought in transfer Jermaine Burton. Young is athletic but is a throw-first quarterback (0 total rush yards on 81 attempts), so don't expect gaudy rushing numbers, but his passing production will be more than enough each week.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Justin Fields left big shoes to fill entering last year, but Stroud was up to the task, completing 72 percent of his passes at 10.1 YPA with 44 passing scores. He doesn't offer as much as a runner as Fields, and it's worth noting he lost Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL, but Stroud can still take another step as a passer and still has the No. 1 fantasy WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, at his disposal. Stroud's elite passing production outweighs his lack of rushing stats and makes him one of the few worthwhile quarterback targets in the first round of drafts.

College Football season is fast approaching and RotoWire's college football staff has written their breakdowns on the top players to target at each position. We kick things off at quarterback where there is another loaded crop of exciting players ranging from dual threats to high-volume passers who can rack up the yardage and touchdowns.

2022 College Football Quarterback Rankings

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Justin Fields left big shoes to fill entering last year, but Stroud was up to the task, completing 72 percent of his passes at 10.1 YPA with 44 passing scores. He doesn't offer as much as a runner as Fields, and it's worth noting he lost Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL, but Stroud can still take another step as a passer and still has the No. 1 fantasy WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, at his disposal. Stroud's elite passing production outweighs his lack of rushing stats and makes him one of the few worthwhile quarterback targets in the first round of drafts.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Young kept the Tide's offense rolling in 2021 en route to becoming the first quarterback in program history to win the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 4,872 yards and had a 47:7 TD:INT in 15 games. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are gone, but Alabama has a stocked cupboard at receiver and brought in transfer Jermaine Burton. Young is athletic but is a throw-first quarterback (0 total rush yards on 81 attempts), so don't expect gaudy rushing numbers, but his passing production will be more than enough each week.

Caleb Williams, USC

The uniform may be different but Williams still can be expected to deliver on the potential he showed as a freshman at Oklahoma now that he followed Lincoln Riley to USC. Williams usurped Spencer Rattler — no small feat — in October, and in the last eight games he had a 65 percent completion rate at 9.1 YPA with 21 TD passes and four interceptions, adding 381 yards and five scores on the ground.He's familiar with the offense, has valuable experience and is surrounded by a loaded receiving corps. Williams could exceed expectations.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

If you're targeting a true dual-threat quarterback in the early rounds, Cunningham is your guy. The fifth-year senior is coming off a season in which he was the only quarterback in college football to throw for at least 2,900 yards and run for 1,000. He had 39 combined touchdowns, including 20 rushing scores to lead all quarterbacks. Louisville doesn't have elite receiving talent and the addition of Tiyon Evans in the backfield could signal that Louisville wants to take some of the rushing work off Cunningham's plate, but he still remains an elite option.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Two quarterbacks threw for at least 30 touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions last season: Hooker and NC State's Devin Leary. And unlike Leary, Hooker also produced on the ground with 612 rush yards and five touchdowns while maintaining a strong 9.7 YPA as a passer. Tennessee's offense lays the foundation for Hooker to succeed; it's uptempo (20th in plays per game) and explosive (18th in yards per play). It's not unrealistic to expect another step forward from Hooker in Year 2 in this big-play offense.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers might be the most interesting quarterback call for fantasy this season. A legendary recruit who was stuck behind C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, Ewers comes to the 40 Acres with a chance to put up huge numbers. Coach Steve Sarkisian's offenses always put quarterbacks in a position to produce, and Texas' efforts in the transfer portal, along with having stars like Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson back in the mix, gives Ewers everything he needs. It's all projection with Ewers, but the pieces are in place for him to light it up despite no starting experience at this level.

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hartman broke out in his fourth season in 2021 by throwing for more than 4,200 yards with 39 touchdowns and 11 rushing scores after combining for 38 scores in his previous three seasons. The team context suggests he can maintain that level of production as Wake Forest runs the most up-tempo offense in FBS (81.4 plays per game) and A.T. Perry, who caught 15 scores in 2021, returns. Jaquarii Roberson is gone but Wake Forest also gets its No. 2 receiver from 2020, Donavon Greene, back in the mix. It's all set up for Hartman to turn in another standout season.

Cameron Ward, Washington State

Fair or not, Ward is getting labeled as this year's Bailey Zappe as a former FCS quarterback with an impressive resume moving up to the FBS ranks. Ward torched at Incarnate Word last season with 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns on 590 attempts. At 6-3, 225, Ward has plenty of size to handle the transition to FBS, and he is joined by his former offensive coordinator who helped fuel his monstrous production at Incarnate Word. Look for Washington State to get back to its pass-happy ways of yore with Ward at the helm.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

This marks Rogers' third season at the helm of Mike Leach's offense. He has already mastered it, having completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 on an FBS-high 52.5 attempts per game. Leach quarterbacks are always a steady commodity in fantasy; you know there will be volume, efficiency and touchdowns. There will not be much in the way of rushing production, but that matters less when Rogers is leading the nation in passing volume. It will be tough to improve much on his 2021, but a repeat performance will make investors happy.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Many things will be different in Norman this fall but high-level quarterback play won't be among them with Dillon Gabriel reuniting with his former UCF OC, Jeff Lebby, who he played under in 2019. Gabriel threw 29 touchdowns with a 9.2 YPA that year and followed it with 32 passing TDs in 10 games as a sophomore before missing much of 2021 with injury. He's already familiar with the offense and, despite Oklahoma's transfer portal exodus this offseason, still has a solid supporting cast. Gabriel won't offer much as a runner, but gaudy passing production should be on the way.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

It's easy to see Richardson's upside; running for 275 yards and two scores on 11 carries while throwing another two touchdowns in the first two weeks will do that. Not beating out Emory Jones and registering a 6.4 YPA and 4:5 TD:INT the rest of the way can necessitate some brake-pumping, though. Richardson enters 2022 as the starter for Billy Napier with a chance to prove his early 2021 success was no fluke. Richardson has a cannon arm and at 6-4, 237, he can be a devastating force as a rusher. He should be drafted as a QB2, but there's league-winner upside.

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

Another high-profile transfer, Dart comes to Oxford from USC with a chance to command Lane Kiffin's high-octane offense. Dart showed flashes as a freshman in 2021, completing 62 percent of his passes with a 9:5 TD:INT despite not getting much opportunity to play alongside star wideout Drake London. He's one of many new faces in this offense alongside Jordan Watkins, Jaylon Robinson, former USC teammate Michael Trigg and running back Zach Evans, but if this core can jell, Dart is talented enough to keep this offense humming.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson is one of the nation's premier dual-threat quarterbacks, rushing for nine touchdowns last season (t-10th among quarterbacks) in addition to his 21 passing touchdowns, which tied for 36th in the nation. He returns for a super-senior season in 2022, but faces a lot of turnover among his pass-catching options. Both Kyle Philips and Greg Dulcich entered the NFL Draft this spring and Chase Cota transferred to Oregon, leaving Kazmeir Allen (255 receiving yards) as his top returning receiver from a season ago.

Frank Harris, UTSA

Harris has improved substantially with each offseason, and now he heads into his fourth season set up for one of the better fantasy quarterback showings of 2022. He brings back all of his top targets from his 27-touchdown passing campaign last year, except for workhorse running back Sincere McCormick. McCormick's exit could leave more slack for Harris to pick up, be it as a passer or runner. After scoring 33 touchdowns (27 passing, six rushing) in 2021, Harris could top that number with his dual-threat abilities this season.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

McCall produced fairly good fantasy production the last two years despite Coastal Carolina's low-tempo (63.95 plays per game in 2021), run-heavy offense, and he heads into his third starting season already well accomplished. There are new concerns this season, however. McCall is without his three top pass catchers (Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely and Kameron Brown), and he'll be working his way back from a shoulder injury that required surgery. McCall expects to resume his throwing program this summer and is expected to be fine for the start of the season.

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Armstrong turned in one of the nation's most productive seasons among quarterbacks last year, averaging the second-most fantasy points per game behind only Bailey Zappe. The system was a big factor, though, as Virginia ranked seventh in plays per game and third in passing play percentage. Enter Tony Elliott, Clemson's former offensive coordinator. The scheme and philosophical changes at Virginia may result in Armstrong not having the sheer volume of opportunities to produce like he did last year. His best fantasy season may have already happened.

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Haener was pegged as a potential breakout candidate under center last season and delivered on that promise, chalking up a 67.1 completion percentage to go with 4,096 passing yards and a 33:9 TD:INT ratio. While head coach Kalen DeBoer moved on from the Bulldogs to take over at Washington, Jeff Tedford – who was Haener's coach to begin his career — is back at the helm and the Fresno State offense returns most of its passing game production from a season ago. Haener is set up for another impressive campaign as a result.

Clayton Tune, Houston

For three seasons Tune had little to offer other than a little running ability, but he turned a corner in 2021 and produced like a standout starter. After never clearing a 60.0 completion percentage in a season, Tune completed 68.3 percent last season at 8.4 yards per attempt, with 30 touchdowns on 420 attempts, showing he finished drives. The rushing production all but dried up (154 yards and two touchdowns) and Tune would ideally throw fewer interceptions (10), but if he keeps his gains as a passer he should be valuable.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Following a shortened 2020 season, the younger Tagovailoa finally got his chance to start for an entire season and took advantage, racking up a 26:11 TD:INT ratio and 3,860 yards. Even with injuries depleting the receiving corps down the stretch, Tagovailoa finished strong, throwing for 577 yards and five touchdowns between the regular-season finale and the team's bowl game. While Chigoziem Okonkwo has turned pro and Darryl Jones transferred this offseason, the Terps return three of their top four pass catchers, positioning Tagovailoa for another big year.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU

A battle with the highly touted Preston Stone looms and a new coaching staff means that he and Mordecai are on equal footing, but there's reason to believe Mordecai wins the job. He threw for 3,628 yards and 39 touchdowns last season and the offense should remain up-tempo as Rhett Lashlee's Miami had a nearly identical play-per-game mark as SMU did in 2021. Mordecai will provide high passing volume and has a loaded receiver group at his disposal. The Stone issue shouldn't be brushed aside by Mordecai investors, but Mordecai projects to start for this prolific offense.

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

Martinez has frustrated fantasy managers for years, showing flashes of potential between bouts of turnover fits that led to job security issues at times at Nebraska. Now he gets a fresh start and a chance to put it all together in his fifth season. Kansas State is an ideal landing spot that can get the most out of Martinez as a runner, and he's already accomplished in that regard. Passing volume won't be much of a factor as K-State rarely ranks inside the top 100 in that facet, but a monster rushing season from Martinez with 15-plus touchdowns would make his investors more than happy.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

O'Connell opened 2021 as the backup to Jack Plummer but took over the starting job in Week 5. He closed the season hot, throwing for 2,394 yards and a 21:3 TD:INT ratio in the final six games. O'Connell loses his top three receivers from a season ago, including star wideout David Bell. However, he also enters 2022 unchallenged for the job following Plummer's transfer to Cal, and Purdue returns Broc Thompson — who went wild in the bowl game — and tight ends Payne Durham and Garrett Miller in a pass-friendly Jeff Brohm offense.

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

It can get ugly with Shrader as a passer (52.6 percent completed, 6.2 yards per attempt in 2021), but his production as a runner is so substantial he can still deliver big numbers to his fantasy investors when the matchup is right. He has a big frame that allows him to accumulate volume as a runner, and with 14 touchdowns in 2021 he had no shortage of big plays. The catch is that his bad weeks were very bad — his three games of more than 35 fantasy points were impressive but also undermined by his five games with fewer than 20 fantasy points.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Jefferson is a polarizing quarterback in this tier in that his production was extremely strong as both a passer and a runner last season, but there are questions as to whether he can repeat it. So much of the passing production was tied to Treylon Burks, who accounted for 30 percent of the target share and 40 percent of the receiving yards. Jefferson's rushing should remain constant and Arkansas did well in the transfer portal by adding Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers to the receiving corps. How Jefferson responds to Burks' absence will tell the tale of his 2022 season.