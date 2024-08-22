DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the 2024 Season

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

These lines are moving, so be sure to act fast if you like any of these picks.

To identify my top college football season picks, I started by consulting RotoWire's Picks tool , which compares the passing, rushing, and receiving numbers available at several of the most popular DFS sites and sportsbooks to find which stats are most favorable to choose on PrizePicks. The tool also compares the numbers to RotoWire's projections to indicate if we should lean "more" or "less." For this exercise, I took one additional step and compared the numbers to another college football stat projection source to confirm these as my top picks.

If you're not familiar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from different teams and pick more or less on their projected statistics correctly to win. The more players' stats you pick correctly, the more you can win. Make six out of six picks correctly, and you'll win 25x your money. Another option is to make it a "flex play," which will reduce the maximum amount you could win, but it also gives you the flexibility to win even if you have a losing selection.

We are just two days away from the kickoff to the NCAA football season, and I'm ready to lock in my season-long college football picks on PrizePicks! (You'll find these options listed on the PrizePicks board under "CFBSZN.")

QB Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

Arnold is set up to be the next leader of what has been one of the most elite passing offenses in the country since 1999, when Bob Stoops took over as head coach. Stoops passed the torch to Lincoln Riley in 2017, then Brent Venables took control in 2022. Despite coaching changes, Sooners passers continued to top 3,000 yards year after year, including Dillon Gabriel's 3,168 yards in 2022 and 3,660 in 2023 under Venables.

As the No.10 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Arnold has the pedigree to fill Gabriel's shoes, and he flashed that potential in last season's bowl game with 361 passing yards. He'll have to do it with a new offensive coordinator in a new conference, but the culture and the weapons are in place, as the team added Purdue's top WR Deion Burks through the transfer portal and brought back three of the top four receivers from the 2023 Sooners roster.

CFBSZN PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Arnold MORE than 2949.5 passing yards

RB Darius Taylor, Minnesota

As a freshman last season, Taylor only had five games when he was on the field for over 40 snaps. In those games, he handled an astonishing 137 carries for 796 rushing yards.

All the missed games in 2023 are cause for some concern, however it is reassuring that when he returned for the bowl game, he carried 35 times for 208 yards, while his backup only had three total touches.

With a questionable passing game, Minnesota is expected to lean on the run again this year, and Taylor is set to be the lead back. With talented transfers Sieh Bangura (Ohio) and Marcus Major (Oklahoma) adding depth, the Gophers may not have to rely on Taylor as heavily, which could ultimately benefit him by keeping him healthy and available. Both projection sources estimate nearly 1,400 yards for Taylor, while 1,200 seems realistic to me even if he misses a game or two due to injury.

CFBSZN PrizePicks Selection: Darius Taylor MORE than 1025.5 rushing yards

WR Evan Stewart, Oregon

With QB Bo Nix and WR Troy Franklin now in the NFL playing for the Denver Broncos, Oregon reached to the transfer portal to reload. By bringing in the aforementioned Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma and Stewart from Texas A&M, Oregon added perhaps the top two transfers in the country.

Stewart has yet to reach more than 650 receiving yards in a season, however, he hasn't been in a system like Oregon's with a quarterback like Gabriel either. It's a system that we expect will support two 1,000-yard receivers in Tez Johnson and Stewart.

CFBSZN PrizePicks Selection: Evan Stewart MORE than 824.5 receiving yards

WR Elijhah Badger, Florida

While playing for Arizona State the past two seasons, Badger had over 700 receiving yards each year with inconsistent quarterback play. By transferring to Florida, he will pair with QB Graham Mertz, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards, 20 TDs and just 3 INTs. With Eugene Wilson returning and Chimere Dike reuniting with Mertz, who was his teammate at Wisconsin, Badger will have more competition for targets, but both projection systems have him exceeding 800 yards, making this my favorite pick.

CFBSZN PrizePicks Selection: Elijhah Badger MORE than 489.5 receiving yards



