DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 3

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier threw for 302 yards last week and 304 in Week 1, setting the bar high for himself in Week 3. (As I'm writing this article, Shedeur Sanders is the only player with a higher passing yards prop on PrizePicks.)

There are two variables that have me leaning to the under this week:

He'll face a South Carolina defense that is second in the nation in sacks and just held Kentucky to a dismal 44 yards passing. There is rain in the forecast for Saturday's game in Columbia, which could result in both teams leaning on the run more.

I'm siding with RotoWire's projection of about 270 yards this week.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Garrett Nussmeier LESS than 302.5 pass yards

RB Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

In 15 games at Texas State, Mahdi has topped 78.5 rushing yards 10 times. Arizona State is favored by 1.5 this week with a total of 59 points for an implied final score of about 30-29. That suggests that both offenses will support solid stats for their star players, including Mahdi, who we have projected to top 120 yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Ismail Mahdi MORE than 78.5 rushing yards

WR Kyren Lacy, LSU

Despite the challenges I mentioned in Nussmeier's outlook, I like Lacy to top his prop as the clear alpha receiver in the LSU offense. He established himself in Week 1 with 7 catches on 10 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown and dominated in Week 2 with 5 catches for 65 yards and 3 TDs on just 29 total snaps in a blowout win.

Though South Carolina's defense looked good last week, I expect Lacy to put up numbers similar to Old Dominion's Isiah Paige, who was able to put together 8 catches for 115 yards against the Gamecocks in Week 1.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Kyren Lacy MORE than 73.5 receiving yards

Week 3 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 3:

Garrett Nussmeier less than 302.5 pass yards

Ismail Mahdi more than 78.5 rush yards

Kyren Lacy more than 73.5 receiving yards

Week 2 Results:

Grayson McCall more than 237.5 pass yards - loss

Makhi Hughes more than 74.5 rush yards - win

Luke Lachey more than 39.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Record: 3-3

