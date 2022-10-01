FanDuel College Football: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 5

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 5

It's a 13-game FanDuel Main Slate for week 5, with 5 of those games having totals in the 60s. Oklahoma at TCU looks like a prime target game with the highest O/U of the day at 69.5 and there are also a lot of implied points in Alabama at Arkansas (61), Wake Forest at Florida State (64), West Virginia at Texas (63.5) and even in a Big Ten meeting between Indiana and Nebraska (61).

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Sam Hartman ($10,500) had a school-record six TD passes last week, but can he find that same success against an undefeated Florida State team allowing just 165.8 ypg through the air? Bryce Young ($11,500) continues to do Bryce Young things with 385 yards and 4 TDs last week (32fp) and he torched Arkansas for 559 yards and 5 TDs (41 fp) in last year's meeting.

Here are some other QB options:

Will Rogers ($10,000) Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Will Rogers continues to thrive in the Air Raid offense, racking up 39fp last week with a 39/50, 409 yard, 6TD performance in a big win over Bowling Green. Rogers is 4th in the nation with 190 pass attempts, but roster percentage might be a bit lower on Saturday in a matchup with Texas A&M's #11 ranked passing defense. Rogers threw for 408 yards and 3TDs in a close game with the Aggies last year (26-22 W) so no reason to shy away here.

Taulia Tagovailoa ($9,700) Michigan State at Maryland

He hasn't put up the numbers we had hoped - or even expected - this year but Taulia Tagovailoa has a matchup to exploit on Saturday (he's also questionable-ribs though). Michigan State is getting shredded right now giving up 397 yards and 4 passing TDs to Washington's Michael Penix, Jr. two weeks ago and then having Minnesota's Tanner Morgan complete 23 of 26 passes last week with 3 TDs.

DJ Uiagalelei ($8,100) NC State at Clemson

You have to get in at this spot to see if last week's DJ Uiagalelei performance was indeed his wake-up call or just a flash in the pan. Uiagalelei was great with 371 yards and 5 TDs in an OT win over Wake Forest to finish with a season-high 40fp. Run it back as they say, even against a pretty solid NC State defense.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Bijan Robinson ($11,000) and Mohamed Ibrahim ($10,600) are going to get you your 100+ yards each week, but it really comes down to how many times they find the end zone to determine if they hit value. Either way, you can usually lock those two in for your 23-point floor, here are some other players with upside on Saturday:

Deuce Vaughn ($9,400) Texas Tech at Kansas State

Texas Tech doesn't have a bad rush defense, but they gave up 101 yards and 2 TDs to Bijan Robinson last week and you have to like how Kansas State is going to stay committed to the run this Saturday. Deuce Vaughn is 7th in the country with 87 rush attempts and he's gotten over 20 carries in three straight games. What you don't like is the new trend of KSU QB Adrian Martinez stealing scores (4TDs rushing in win over Oklahoma) but defenses are also going to key on that more now.

Shaun Shivers ($7,900) Indiana at Nebraska

Nebraska had a bye last week but they'd need a shaman to come in to fix this defense. The Cornhuskers are allowing 514 ypg on the season including 233.5 on the ground which presents a great matchup for Indiana's Shaun Shivers and maybe even his backup Josh Henderson as a GPP play. Shivers had 155 yards rushing the only time he's gotten 20+ carries this season, and IU should be pounding the rock on the road Saturday.

CJ Donaldson ($6,800) West Virginia at Texas

CJ Donaldson has broken the 100+ yard barrier in three of four games this season and he got a season high 23 carries last week meaning he might be separating himself from Tony Mathis, Jr. as the feature back in the WVU offense. The Texas defense isn't anything special vs. the run (135.0 ypg) so this is a solid spot for Donaldson.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Charlie Jones tops the wide receiver list at $10,000 on Saturday but his QB Aidan O'Connell is a GTD against Minnesota, who has put up solid defensive numbers this season. There are a lot of betting totals in the upper 50s and into the 60s on the FanDuel main slate so it should be another high-scoring day for receivers.

Cam Camper ($8,500) Indiana at Nebraska

Even though1-3 Nebraska being just a +4.5 underdog against 3-1 Indiana looks like a trap betting play on the Hoosiers, that doesn't mean the final score can't be 34-33. There's nothing wrong with an Indiana stack Saturday against a Nebraska defense that gives it up on the ground (233.5 ypg) and through the air (280.5). Cam Camper has 15+ targets in three of four games this season and is 7th in the country with 33 catches.

Trey Palmer ($8,000) Indiana at Nebraska

The Hoosiers at Cornhuskers game isn't going to be one for those that love defense (O/U 61.5) because Indiana's pass defense is Swiss cheese as well. Cincinnati's Tyler Scott had 10 catches for 154 yards a couple weeks ago and Western Kentucky threw for 329 yards the game prior. Those are two explosive offenses, but Nebraska's Trey Palmer has value with 10 catches last game and 9+ targets in three of four games this season.

Keon Coleman ($6,800) Michigan State at Maryland

We've got a total pushing 60 (58.5) in the Michigan State at Maryland game and the last time MSU was in a shootout Keon Coleman had 9 catches for 116 yards and 2 TDs (28fp) in the loss to Washington. Maryland is giving up 260.3 ypg through the air so there are going to be opportunities in the Spartans' passing game here.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Austin Burton ($7,500) Purdue at Minnesota

Purdue at Minnesota has a 12:00 PM ET start so we'll know the status of QB Aidan O'Connell (GTD) before lock. Either way, expect extremely low ownership on Austin Burton, not just because of his playing status but because Minnesota has the #2 pass defense in the country. The Golden Gophers really haven't played anybody (4TD favorites first three games) and Burton is still running the explosive Purdue offense and went 21/29 with 3 TDs last week against FAU.

RB- Chris Rodriguez, Jr. ($7,000) Kentucky at Ole Miss

Roster percentage will be interesting on Chris Rodriguez, Jr. an under-the-radar play on Saturday as he makes his season debut after being suspended following an offseason DUI. Rodriguez Jr. is fresh, and was a 1,271-yard rusher last season so there's value against an Ole Miss team that really hasn't played anybody yet this year.

WR - Roman Wilson ($6,300) Michigan at Iowa

Who knows what the Michigan offense is going to do on Saturday against Iowa, most people are expecting it to be a low-scoring game (42.5) but the Wolverines are also averaging 50.0 ppg. Roman Wilson doesn't get a ton of opportunities in the Michigan offense (8 catches) but nearly half his receptions are for TDs (3) - and he also has a 21-yard rushing TD this season. This should be a very low ownership spot with upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.