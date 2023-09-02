Indiana vs. Ohio State: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Indiana vs. Ohio State Best Bets

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: Ohio State -29.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 59.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ohio State -8000 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Indiana +2500 (Caesars Sportsbook)

You obviously cannot bet Ohio State on the money line, no matter how sure of a thing it is. Nobody needs a dollar so badly that you'd risk $100. However, the line looks pretty tasty, even at -30.5, up from -28 and -28.5 at most shops at opening. The Buckeyes have won 27 straight meetings in this series, and six of the past seven have been decided by 21 or more points.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Picks for Week 1

After a scare in the strange COVID season of 2020, when Ohio State won by just seven against Indiana in Columbus, the Buckeyes have won the past two meetings by 42 or more points. In fact, Ohio State's past two visits to "The Rock" have resulted in victories of 41 and 47 points dating back to 2019. This has been a lopsided rivalry for a very long time, and the Hoosiers are a hot, jumbled mess heading into the 2023 campaign, while the Buckeyes are a top-5 team in the major polls. Look for the domination to continue.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Expert Pick: Ohio State -29.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Indiana vs. Ohio State Predictions for Week 1

It's an awfully big number, especially on the road. But Ohio State rolled up 44.5 points per game (PPG) on offense last season, and it should have very little problem getting at or above that number against an Indiana defense, which figures to offer very little in the way of resistance. QB Kyle McCord was tabbed as the starting quarterback after a spirited camp battle with QB Devin Brown, although both should see time in this game. Both should excel, too. Whoever is under center will have one of the top pass catchers in the nation with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. He rolled up seven grabs for 135 yards and a touchdown in last season's victory against Indiana. The Buckeyes also featured a pair of 100-yard rushers in the rout last November, including RB Miyan Williams. He and RB TreVeyon Henderson are a handful for anybody, and they'll be especially difficult to corral for an overmatched Hoosiers D. Indiana has won six total games in the past two seasons, and two of those victories came against Idaho and Indiana State, a couple of FCS teams. It's difficult getting talented football players on campus in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers just aren't equipped to compete with national powers. Ohio State might get off to a sluggish start in the first quarter as it breaks in its new signal caller. But the run game should be dominant, and I expect to see the Buckeyes pull away by the third quarter. It's a matter of whether the reserves of Ohio State, who are still three- or four-star recruits, can hold off the Indiana players from grabbing the backdoor cover in the second half.