Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Picks, and Predictions for College Football Week 6

The Sunflower State is the center of the college football universe. Alright, maybe that is a tad hyperbolic, but Kansas and Kansas State are both ranked in the top 20 in the AP poll, and the Jayhawks are hosting College Gameday for the first time ever. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are going to be visiting the Cyclones. Currently, this game is projected in the books as a tossup, but I for one don't see it that way.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds for Week 6

Spread: Iowa State +2 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 45.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Iowa State +102, Kansas State -122 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Like I said, FanDuel is putting this game out there as a toss-up. The home team is the slightest of underdogs, and the Moneyline is also pretty centrally located, so to speak, as well. With a line this slim, you are effectively betting on who you think is going to win (a one-point loss is feasible, but obviously an unlikely outcome across the entire spectrum of outcomes).

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

Iowa State has lost its last two games, though the loss last week to Kansas required a total collapse on the kicking front. However, it's not like the Cyclones have themselves a solution to that issue. Kansas State's win over Oklahoma may not look as impressive now, but the team is still 4-1. The loss came to Tulane 17-10, which is a little odd, and the postgame win expectancy doesn't posit that loss as a fluke either.

Since that loss, though, Adrian Martinez has emerged. The Nebraska transfer has rushed for 350 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two weeks. Kansas State also has Deuce Vaughn, the top offensive weapon in this game. The Wildcats are 22nd in SP+, and the Cyclones are 35th. However, I see the arrow pointing up on Kansas State and down on Iowa State. This comes down to a simple question: Do I see the Wildcats winning? Yes, yes I do.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Best Bet: Kansas State -2 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction

Matt Campbell's Cyclones should put up a fight, especially at home. These are two tough defenses, so a low-scoring game seems likely. Jalon Daniels was kept in check last week, and he's better than Martinez. That being said, Kansas State has Martinez and Vaughn. Also, Kansas State has the 15th-ranked defense by SP+. To use the well-worn phrase, Brock Purdy and Breece Hall aren't walking through that door. I see Kansas State more likely to win this one by a touchdown or so, as opposed to losing or winning by a point or two.

