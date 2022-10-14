This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds, Picks, and Predictions for College Football Week 7

It's a battle between ranked SEC teams, which is always exciting. The Wildcats are hosting the Bulldogs in a matchup of the least-imaginative team nicknames possible. These teams have strikingly different philosophies offensively, but there is a big question hanging over this one that is going to make things tricky on the betting front.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds for Week 7

Spread: Kentucky +4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Kentucky +155, Mississippi State -188 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Wildcats are home dogs, but this is where the big question comes into play. Will Levis did not play last week against South Carolina due to an undisclosed injury. He's currently considered day-to-day as per head coach Mark Stoops. That has to be factored in by bettors, and also by those who set the odds for sportsbooks. If we knew for sure Levis was playing, this line would likely be different. Kentucky might even be the favorite with its starting quarterback definitively healthy.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Betting Picks This Week

On the SP+ front, Mississippi State ranks 12th, while Kentucky ranks 16th. The Wildcats are ranked 51st offensively, though, and that's with Levis having played every game this year save for the last one (and with numbers still being factored in from last season). Interestingly, Mississippi State ranks 20th offensively, but 22nd defensively. This is not a porous Mike Leach defense.

Other than a weird trip to Baton Rouge, Mississippi State has been cruising en route to its 5-1 record. Without Levis, Kentucky couldn't beat South Carolina. With Levis' status up in the air, I don't want to go that way in terms of my best bet. Thus, I am looking at the over/under total. The Wildcats don't need Levis for their defense, and they are at home. Kentucky is going to be Mississippi State's toughest test yet. On the other hand, with or without Levis, the Wildcats don't have a great offense. If Levis can't play, Kentucky's offense might really struggle. I'm betting on a lower-scoring affair.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Best Bet: Under 48.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Prediction

I do think Levis plays in this one, but how close to 100 percent will he be? Leach's offenses are always dynamic, but Kentucky's defense is so tough. Hey, LSU held Mississippi State to 16 points. It's entirely plausible that the Wildcats can do that at home, or at least hold them to 20 or 21 points. I don't really see Kentucky scoring more than that themselves, though. If Levis plays, I think Kentucky ekes out a win. If he doesn't, Mississippi State gets a big road victory. Either way, I don't see either team hitting 30 points.

