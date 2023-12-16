LA Bowl: Odds, Picks & Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: UCLA vs. Boise State Best Bets

UCLA (7-5) and Boise State (8-5) will tangle in the LA Bowl, practically a home game for the Bruins. The transfer portal affects almost every bowl-bound team, and these two teams are no exception. While one key loss for the Broncos is a huge hit to the offense, UCLA's key departure may actually improve its chances to win

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds

Spread: UCLA -4 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: UCLA -184 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Boise State +152 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

We're currently at the widest spread in UCLA's favor, as the line was as low as 2.5 earlier in the week, meaning some late money is coming in for the Broncos.

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Picks

The Broncos benefited from a huge change in morale after the firing of Andy Avolos and went 3-0 with interim coach Spencer Danielson, but the loss of QB Taylen Green to the transfer portal renders the offense without much of an identity except the running game. Unfortunately for the Broncos, UCLA is tops in the country against the run and has one of the best pass rushing groups in the country, which is bad news for Boise State running backs and inexperienced quarterback CJ Tiller, who will make his first start in the bowl game. Top running back Carson Steele (undisclosed) may not play for UCLA due to an undisclosed injury, but TJ Harden is an excellent back who has taken center stage more than once this season. Also, Chip Kelly no longer has to pacify Dante Moore, who proved to be more of a project than the team had counted on. He's in the portal, so Ethan Garbers will be back at center, which a slight improvement, especially for the receiving corps. If CJ Tiller starts his career with a bang and can move the offense, the Bruins might be in trouble, but I believe the defense will force the youngster into too many mistakes.

UCLA vs. Boise State Expert Pick: UCLA -4 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

UCLA vs. Boise State Predictions

Ashton Jeanty put together a monster stat line for Boise State in his sophomore season, and he'll need his fifth 100-plus yard game to get the win for the Broncos. Tiller will be handing it to Jeanty often, and getting the upper hand against UCLA's excellent run defense will be crucial. Tiller could get a little more time in the pocket thanks to the absence of Laiatu Latu, who was one of the best pass-rushers in the Pac-12. UCLA is well-recruited and deep on defense, however, I expect the Bruins will force Tiller to beat them through the air and load the box at every opportunity to stop the running game. Garbers should do enough to get the offense moving for UCLA, and TJ Harden will shine in Steele's absence.