Liberty Bowl: Odds, Picks & Predictions

College Football Picks: Memphis vs. Iowa State Best Bets

Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Odds for the Liberty Bowl

Spread: Memphis +10.5 (-115, ESPN BET); Iowa State -10.5 (-105, BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 57.5 (Over, -108 DraftKings Sportsbook); 57.5 (Under, -110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Memphis +340 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Iowa State -375 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

The Memphis Tigers (9-3) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl on Friday afternoon, and it's the same field Memphis plays its home games. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN/ESPN+.

The Tigers posted a 45-21 win at Temple in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24, and it will be aiming for the 10th victory of the season in this bowl game. The team won 12 games back in the 2019 season under Mike Norvell, now at Florida State. The last time the Tigers played a bowl game in its backyard was Dec. 30, 2017, when Memphis lost as a 3.5-point favorite to Iowa State 21-20 in front of 57,266 fans, as WR Allen Lazard starred for the Cyclones.

It might be viewed as a revenge game, but that's only for the fans and alumni of Memphis, as the coaching staff and all players from that 2017 Tigers team have moved along. Still, it's interesting that we get a rematch six years later. That was the only time these teams met on the gridiron.

If you're a casual fan or bettor and didn't catch many Memphis games this season, you missed a lot of fun. The Tigers rolled up 39.7 points (7th in the nation), 301.4 passing yards (13th) and 452.3 total yards (20th) per game on offense while allowing 29.0 points (93rd), 422.7 total yards (114th), 253.2 passing yards (114th) and 169.5 rushing yards (101st) per game on defense.

Iowa State wasn't nearly as prolific, although it certainly had its moments. The Cyclones dropped 42 points on K-State in Manhattan in the regular-season finale, and it scored 30 or more points in the final four trips off campus dating back to Oct. 14. The Iowa State offense has to be licking its chops to get a crack at the leaky D of Memphis.

If you're not a fan of the transfer portal and opt-outs, the Liberty Bowl is for you. While the game is not totally devoid of that news, it isn't as plentiful as some other bowl games.

Iowa State lost RBs Cartevious Norton and Eli Sanders to the transfer portal, and three defensive backs also entered. That could leave I-State scrambling on the back end, which isn't good against this high-octane Memphis offense.

The Tigers saw backup QB Tevin Carter hit the portal, although QB Seth Henigan, who completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,516 yards, 28 TD and 9 INT, while running for 247 yards and 4 TD, will be under center. The team lost a pair of starting offensive linemen, Davion Carter and Makylan Pounders, to the portal, so Henigan will have a little less protection.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Picks for the Liberty Bowl

The Tigers are playing at home and catching double digits. Again, the last time Memphis played on its home field in a bowl was Dec. 2017, against Iowa State. But these teams are markedly different.

Memphis is a high-octane offense that will make it look like it is playing a video game on a novice level. It is a quick-strike offense capable of getting into the 40s, while it is also a defense that hemorrhages points. No lead is safe, and the scoreboard operator better limber up because he/she will be busy.

The Cyclones weren't nearly as prolific as the Tigers on offense, but they did roll up 228.3 passing yards per game and 26.3 PPG, and a lot of the damage was done in the second half of the season, including 45-13 win at BYU on Nov. 11, and a 42-35 shootout win at K-State in the finale. The Over cashed in the final three off-campus games for I-State.

The Over cashed in the final six games of the season for Memphis while going 10-2 in 12 games overall. Look for plenty of points in this latest installment of the Liberty Bowl.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Expert Pick: Over 57.5 (-108 DraftKings Sportsbook)

In addition to backing the Over, which actually seems pretty low for a game involving the Tigers, same-game parlay players are going to want to take a look at Memphis catching double digits on its home field.

Memphis is going to have a home crowd decked out in royal blue and silver, and that will go a long way in helping the Tigers stay in this one. Memphis cashed as a 9.5-point underdog in a 38-34 loss to SMU on Nov. 18 at home, and I can see a similar outcome in this game, perhaps even with a few more points.

Iowa State went just 2-2 ATS in four games as a favorite against FBS opponents in 2023, and the Over cashed in each of the past three when the Cyclones were laying points.

And, as an added bonus, look to WR Demeer Blankumsee in the TD Scorer Props. As an anytime touchdown scorer, Blankumsee (+178 at FanDuel) is too hard to pass up. He led the team with six receiving scores, including three in the final three games, with two in the most recent home game vs. SMU.