LSU vs. Alabama Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Baton Rouge this week to face the LSU Tigers in a battle of top-10 SEC teams. Alabama will look to keep its national championship hopes alive while LSU hopes to continue its strong play of late. LSU enters off an impressive home win over Mississippi while Alabama took care of Mississippi State in its most recent game. Both teams are well-rested, too, as both had their customary bye before this showdown.

LSU vs. Alabama Odds for Week 10

Spread: Alabama -13.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 56.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -530; LSU +390 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

At first glance, this line seems a bit high and considering Alabama is involved and the line has not risen since its opening, the public seems to think the same. It is Alabama however and lines are often inflated in anticipation of the public betting up the 'Tide, but that hasn't happened in this case. The total opened at a reasonable number of 58.5 and has since dropped two points. This is likely a result of Alabama coming off a 30-6 win over Mississippi State.

LSU vs. Alabama Betting Picks This Week

As mentioned earlier, this line seemed a bit too high for me when it opened and it seems a bit too high right now. Alabama changed the narrative on defense when it held Mississippi State to just six points last time out, but the LSU offense provides a much different challenge. That challenge is the arm and legs of Jayden Daniels. LSU was run off the field against Tennessee in early October, but the Tigers likely learned a lot from that game and it should translate well to Alabama this week as the 'TIde's offense is similar to Tennessee's. As such, I'm siding with LSU in this spot +13.5 points. There isn't a lot of value in the money line this week, I think Alabama wins, but I wouldn't lay -530 in this spot. As for the total, I like the over even though the line is moving the opposite way. I'm not buying that Alabama's defense figured it all out this past week as they've historically been able to slow down Mississippi State and again, this offense presents more of a challenge than MSU. Alabama should be able to score plenty of points as well, making this an over play.

Best Bets for Alabama-LSU: LSU +13.5; Over 56.5

LSU vs. Alabama Prediction

This game has the makings of a classic as LSU's offense is rolling right now and Alabama's offense is a machine. Look for LSU to get out early off the energy of the night crowd in Baton Rouge and make a stop or two while moving down the field with relative ease. 'Bama will bounce back in the 2nd quarter and then the shootout is on. LSU will hang tough the entire way, but 'Bama will find a way in the end, perhaps with the aid of a late turnover.

