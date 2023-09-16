Michigan State vs. Washington: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 3

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Michigan State vs. Washington Best Bets

The Spartans will get another crack at Washington after taking a loss in Seattle last season, and thanks to conference re-alignment, they may end up seeing a lot more of each other in the future. The Huskies have won nine games in a row and are looking to keep the streak going behind Heisman hopeful Michael Penix and a dynamic corps of receivers. Michigan State is also unbeaten, but the competition has been soft, and the team also has some off-the-field issues to contend with. Mel Tucker was fired over harassment allegations against him, yet another scandal hitting Michigan State's athletic program.

Michigan State vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 3

Spread: Washington -16.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington -750 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Michigan State +500 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The line opened at -14 and has increased since, but the over has dropped four points and two points over the last day. The firing of Mel Tucker seems to have galvanized bets on the Spartans, an intangible that is tenuous at best. It's hard to predict how the team will respond to the scandal, but the books seem to think it helps them to a degree.

Michigan State vs.Washington Betting Picks for Week 3

As you drill down into Michigan State's recent history, you'll see stellar defensive numbers, but you should take them with a grain of salt. Richmond and Central Michigan aren't what you'd call stiff competition, and this Saturday's matchup will be one of their most challenging games this season. While both teams have some injury concerns this week, the Spartans have as many as 11 players questionable or out, with the offensive line seemingly the most affected. Although the competition has been soft, transfers Noah Kim and Nathan Carter have kept Michigan State's offense humming, but they pale in comparison to Penix and his crew. Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze are NFL-ready receivers, and their offensive line is excellent. The Spartans' pass rush was electric against its first two opponents, and they'll need to play at the same level or better to contain Penix. On paper, the Spartans look a lot better than they actually are. Washington can be slow out of the gate, and they may be able to keep pace for a bit, but eventually, the big play will break for the Huskies. They'll take the momentum and run away with this one.

Michigan State vs. Washington Expert Pick: Washington -16.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Michigan State vs. Washington Predictions for Week 3

To keep Michigan State on tilt, the Huskies will need Asa Turner (hand) to suit up. He's one of the best safeties in the country and is Washington's best hope to defend the pass. Michigan State's defense will know precisely what they're facing because the Huskies don't have much of a rushing attack, and so far, Washington has let that aspect slide. If McMillian and Odunzecan get behind State's secondary, it could be a long day for the Spartans at home. Noah Kim and Nathan Carter could also be in for a rude awakening because the Huskies aren't just a one-trick pony. They sport a pretty good pass defense, and although they struggle a bit against the run, Carter's yet to face a quality FBS defense this season. It stays close for a quarter, but that's about it. Washington wins, 42-17.