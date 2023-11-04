Missouri vs Georgia: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Missouri vs. Georgia Best Bets

The Missouri Tigers head to Athens, GA to face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in a game that could determine the SEC East champion. The Tigers have outperformed expectations to this point, and a win this week would change the entire scope of their season. Georgia has yet to lose this season, but the Bulldogs haven't been the powerhouse we've become accustomed to over the past few years. Can Missouri hang tough with the Bulldogs this week and continue to exceed expectations?

Missouri vs Georgia Betting Odds for Week 10

Spread: Georgia -15 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 54.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -675 Georgia (DraftKings Sportsbook); +525 Missouri (BetMGM)

Missouri vs Georgia Betting Picks for Week 10

This past week, we got our first glimpse of what the Georgia offense would look like without Brock Bowers, and to be honest, it looked about the same as it had the previous two months. That's not to say that losing Bowers isn't a huge blow to the Bulldogs, but his presence might not be needed against most teams, including this week's opponent.

Missouri has played very well this season, as its only slip up to date was a home loss to LSU, and the Tigers were actually in that game for most of the way. That's actually a bit of an understatement; the Tigers led late in that game but crumbled toward the end.

The problem for the Tigers in this spot is the defense. The offense is fine. Brady Cook and the offense have put up points against every team they've faced this season (now, if we want to have a discussion about their opponents to date, I'll listen), but it's been the defense that's let them down in their only loss this season. In that game, LSU's offense put up 42 points (its defense added a late TD to make the total 49), which is obviously troubling when you're about to face a high-powered Bulldog offense.

Georgia's only failure to date is that the Bulldogs have failed to live up to unrealistic expectations. Check that. They failed to live up to the hype early in the season, but over the past month, we've started to see what they're capable of. The offense is humming along, and the defense has stepped up when needed. It's not at the level of their national championship teams, but it's good enough to get through the SEC schedule clean.

Georgia is going to win this game, and it's going to score a lot of points; the only question is, how many points can Missouri put up? I think the Tigers will score a decent amount of points, but I don't think they can keep up for more than a half. I'm siding with Georgia -15, and I like the over 54.5 as well.

Missouri vs Georgia Expert Pick: Georgia -15 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Missouri vs Georgia Predictions for Week 10

As mentioned above, I expect plenty of points in this game, and here's how I see it breaking down. Missouri will come out with some energy and catch Georgia off guard of defense, but the Bulldogs will eventually figure out Brady Cook and the offense. The Georgia offense will hit the ground running and put up points early as well.

After a fast start, the Tiger offense will slow down through the middle of the game, and this is where Georgia gets separation. Missouri will likely get some garbage time points, much like Florida did this past week, but it won't be enough to get inside the number as the Bulldogs will keep the pedal down all game...much like they did this past week.