Missouri vs Tennessee: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Missouri vs. Tennessee Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

The Tennessee Volunteers head to Columbia, MO, this week to battle the Missouri Tigers in what will likely determine second place in the SEC East. Missouri hopes to bounce back after losing to Georgia this past week, while Tennessee comes in after a thrashing of non-conference foe Connecticut.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Betting Odds for Week 11

Spread: Tennessee -2.5 (Caesars Sportsbook), Missouri +3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 58.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook) Under 58.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: -118 Tennessee (DraftKings Sportsbook); +100 Missouri (BetMGM)

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Betting Picks for Week 11

This will be an interesting game in that I don't believe either team will be able to run the ball all that well, so it will likely be decided through the air. Tennessee loves to run the ball. The Vols are 3rd in the country in rushing yards per game, but they're up against a Missouri team that ranks 26th in the country in yards per game on defense. The Vols will have some success on the ground, but not as much as they're used to. Missouri can run the ball well occasionally, but up against a Tennessee defense that's 14th in the nation against the run, I'm expecting the Tigers to abandon the run and let Brady Cook, well, cook.

A week ago, at Georgia, Missouri was able to run the ball with a lot of success, and that helped keep them within arm's reach for most of the game. In fact, the Tigers pulled to within three in the 4th quarter, and the defense did their best not to let it get away down the stretch. The offense failed to come through in the end, but let's not forget they were up against one of the best defenses in the country. Tennessee is also good on defense, but not at the level of Georgia, and the Tigers will be at home this week, which should provide an extra boost to the offense.

As mentioned earlier, Tennessee likes to run the ball, but they prefer a balanced attack, yet that might be hard to pull off this week, so it'll likely be up to Joe Milton III if the Vols are to pull off this road victory. Milton III has been pretty solid this year, however, so that shouldn't worry Tennessee fans, neither should the Tiger's pass defense, which ranks 66th in the country.

This game has all the makings of a back-and-forth affair, with one team finally pulling away in the fourth quarter, but which team will it be? I expect Missouri to bounce back this week and get a much-needed conference victory, but I think the best play here is the over.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Expert Pick: Over 58.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

Missouri vs. Tennessee Predictions for Week 11

As mentioned previously, I'm expecting a lot of passing in this game due to the stout nature of both team's run defenses, which means more plays and usually more points. This game should play out much like the Missouri-LSU game earlier this season. There won't be quite as many points, as Tennessee's defense is much better than LSU's, but it won't be much of a struggle to score for either team. Steady points throughout, with Missouri getting a key stop late in the game to clinch the victory.

Missouri 34 - Tennessee 28