Notre Dame vs. California Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 3

Notre Dame vs. California Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

It's been a roller coaster start to the season for the Irish. They battled hard in Columbus and opened eyes against the Buckeyes, but then laid a complete egg against Marshall last week. It's not uncommon for teams to allow the Alabama's and Ohio State's to beat them a week later, physically and mentally, but falling at home to Marshall isn't in that realm. The Irish offense has looked completely listless and mistake-prone and now is without starting quarterback Tyler Buchner due to a shoulder injury. California comes to South Bend at least having won two games, but against UC Davis and UNLV, both of whom the Irish would love to get right against at this point.

Notre Dame vs. California Odds for Week 3

Spread: Notre Dame -11 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 40.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -410; California +330 (DraftKings sportsbook)

The spread here has been volatile, opening around -12 for the Irish, sliding as low as -9.5 but stabilizing back to its current -11 number as of Friday. The total however is continually falling from its initial 43.5 number. Vegas wants money on both sides; it seems they are getting that on the spread, but perhaps not so much on the total. Dare we say that favors an over?

Notre Dame vs. California Betting Picks This Week

If we're just picking a winner, it has to be all in on the Bears. Yes, Notre Dame should win, but they should have last week as well. There's too much risk in betting them straight up as a result, and if you include them in a money line parlay, they can be that bust as well. When considering the total, I don't like it's continued slide down, which is just begging us to take the over. And if we're really going to 40 points, a 30-10 outcome can certainly happen. That leads me to the selection of Notre Dame to cover. The talent gap is far too great, even with a backup quarterback. It's time to play loose, make a few timely plays downfield while getting the run game going. And the defense won't allow Cal much. If you'd have projected this line in the 10-11 point range at season's beginning, it would be a smash spot. And it still is.

Notre Dame vs. California Best Bet: Notre Dame -11 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Notre Dame vs. California Prediction

The results have been inexcusable for the Irish. Their top RB, Chris Tyree, has only nine touches through two games. Yes, he's undersized, but he's a playmaker that needs touches that he's not getting. That changes Saturday. The Irish will ease new starting QB Drew Pyne into his reps by getting Tyree into space, and allow his speed to create opportunities. An early lead allows Notre Dame to sort through the remainder of its backfield rotation, and sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estime will wear the Bears down.

