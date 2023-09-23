Ole Miss vs Alabama: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Ole Miss vs. Alabama Best Bets

We roll into Week 4 with the first SEC matchup for both Ole Miss and Alabama. OIe Miss is cruising at 3-0 through the first three weeks. Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa, amongst the Crimson Tide faithful, the sky is falling after starting 2-1, including a gut-wrenching home loss to a very good Texas team followed by a 17-3 win at USF.

Ole Miss vs Alabama Betting Odds for Week 4

Spread: Alabama -6.5 (BetMGM); Ole Miss +7 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -260 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Ole Miss +225 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 56 (PointsBet)

Ole Miss vs Alabama Betting Picks for Week 4

After a long two weeks for the Crimson Tide, where the wheels are seemingly falling off, the 6.5 to 7-point spread seems like a large number on the surface. Not only is it a home SEC matchup for Alabama but there is a long history between head coaches Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban. In 2009, Kiffin was the head coach of Tennessee and almost spoiled Saban's first National Championship at Alabama had it not been for a Terrence Cody blocked field goal as time expired. Kiffin then came over to be the Alabama Offensive Coordinator from 2014-2016 and took over at Ole Miss in 2020 after a stint as head coach at Florida Atlantic. In Kiffin's three matchups against the Tide since taking over at Ole Miss, he is 0-3, with the closest loss being a six-point loss at home in 2022.

Ole Miss vs Alabama Expert Pick: Alabama -6.5 (FanDuel)

Ole Miss vs Alabama Predictions for Week 4

After watching these teams over the past three weeks, Alabama looks like the better of the two despite all the recent woes. Neither team has been impressive along the offensive or defensive line; Alabama struggled mightily against Texas and even struggled for some time on the offensive line against USF before Ty Simpson was able to open things up after completing a few passes. Ole Miss has had their fair share of issues as the ground game has really struggled. Through three games, preseason first-team all-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins has yet to eclipse 60 yards rushing in a game and is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the year. Quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to have improved so far this season and picked up some of the slack for the Ole Miss offense, but the issues running the ball are worrisome for the Rebels. The struggles of Alabama over the past few weeks may seem to be uncharted waters for a Nick Saban football team, but it is a fairly common occurrence across all of college football. I would expect Alabama to bounce back and Jalen Milroe to have a big game after being benched for the barnburner against USF. Getting this line at or under the touchdown mark may be key as well; take the Tide -6.5, and everything points to a bounce-back day for Alabama.