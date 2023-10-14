Oregon State vs. UCLA: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon State vs. UCLA Best Bets

A battle between two Top 25 Pac-12 teams will go down in Corvallis on Saturday, as the 5-1 Oregon State Beavers will play host to 4-1 UCLA. Both teams are coming off wins, but they both have issues to address. Although Oregon State had the best defense in the conference last season, they had considerable trouble putting away a mediocre Cal squad. It's UCLA who is showing off on the defensive end this season, as they skillfully contained Cameron Wardi in a 25-17 win over Washington State. The challenge for the Bruins is on the offensive end, as Dante Moore tries to keep it together under center.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Oregon State -3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon State -184 (FanDuel Sportsbook) UCLA +155 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

The spread has sunk from -4.5 over the week, and the total has remained within a point of where it is now. The Beavers are 4-2 ATS this season, while the Bruins are slightly worse with 3-2 ATS.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Picks for Week 7

If we utilize the transitive property, one could argue that UCLA is the better option in this scenario. After all, UCLA handled Washington State, and Oregon State sustained their only loss to the Cougars. UCLA's containment of Cameron Ward was impressive, but I don't think shutting down the pass will be UCLA's problem. Behind Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick, the Beavers present a rushing tandem unlike anything the Bruins have seen. The only team that could come close was Utah, and their one-dimensional offense made the run easy to defend. UCLA also has a great running option in Cameron Steele, and the Cougars showed how forgiving their defense can be against the Bears. This game will come down to the quarterback duel. DJ Uiagalelei has been a mixed bag this season, but he's coming off his best performance yet, with five touchdowns against Cal. If Dante Moore can limit his mistakes, check down effectively, and hand the ball off to Steele, they may have what it takes to win. I doubt the Beavers will let that happen. however. Although the Beavers are not demonstrating the defensive grit that they showed in 2022, they'll be able to pressure Moore and force the youngster into making some mistakes. The momentum shifts may be too much for the Bruins to bear in a hostile environment. I will make two calls for this game because I think both are worthwhile bets.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Expert Pick: Over 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) and Oregon State -3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon State vs. UCLA Predictions for Week 7

I will take the Beavers with a 34-28 win. All eyes will be on the running battle between the two duos. If the Bruins keep Steele fresh and give more snaps to TJ Harden, they have a fighting chance against Martinez and Fenwick. Even if the running totals are comparable, Uiagalelei will be able to open up the passing game more effectively than Moore. Also, the Beavers have only fumbled three times and fumbled just once, so the Bruins shouldn't count on winning the turnover margin.