Oregon vs. Colorado: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 4

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Colorado Best Bets

I'll come right out with it - the Cinderella story ends for Colorado in Eugene this week. I may have whiffed my pick against TCU, but I took Colorado State and the points last week, and the Buffaloes' performance in the overtime victory is a big reason why I'll fade them again.

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Odds for Week 4

Spread: Oregon -21 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Colorado +21.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 70.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -1000 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Colorado +675 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

the spread opened and closed at about the same place after taking a dip all the way down to -14. The overtime win over Colorado State and Travis Hunter's injury were likely reasons for the upsurge in money for Oregon, sending the spread up to where it is now. The total has remained relatively consistent, and I would anticipate a deviation of +/- 0.5 leading up to kickoff.

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Picks for Week 4

Deion Sanders has worked wonders in Colorado. The team is well-coached, highly motivated and packed with talent, but let's clear away the hype clouds for a moment. They beat an overrated TCU team, succeeded against a flawed Nebraska offense, and had to get to overtime (in dramatic fashion) to beat a team that was a 21-point underdog last week. The most glaring issue with their 3-0 record was the narrow victory against the Rams, where they committed nearly 200 yards in penalties. You could word the previous in a way that favors Colorado, but it's a pretty narrow window.

Oregon has Colorado out-classed at almost every position, and although you can make a debate for Shadeur Sanders and his Heisman odds, Bo Nix has more experience and will kick off another year of destroying Pac-12 opponents as he did last season. One thing is for certain - Colorado will not quit. They will play hard to the very last second because that's how they are coached. True believers in Colorado's offense will think they can keep this within three touchdowns, but count me among the unconvinced. Oregon will keep the starters on the field for the duration as they try to make a case for the College Football Playoff and run up the score whenever they have an opportunity.

Oregon vs. Colorado Expert Pick: Oregon -21 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Colorado Predictions for Week 4

Travis Hunter's injury is the most glaring absence in this game. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver against Nebraska, and the two-way player's contribution was sorely needed against Colorado State. Although other players have stepped up, Hunter was an early Heisman underdog before going down, and replacing him is the equivalent of replacing two quality players.

Beyond Bo Nix, I think Oregon's secondary will be the star of this game. They've allowed an average of 158 yards to opposing passers this season, and while they haven't really played anybody, coach Dan Lanning will be ready to contain Sanders' passing lanes and effectively shut down their best weapon. The Ducks also have an excellent one-two punch with Bucky Irving and Jordan James in the backfield. The Buffaloes may catch Oregon flatfooted a couple of times, but not enough to matter. Oregon wins, 49-21.