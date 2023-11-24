Oregon vs. Oregon State: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Oregon State Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with ESPN BET promo code ROTO featuring a $250 bonus bet offer! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Conference realignment may render this battle for state supremacy a thing of the past, but this game in Eugene figures to be a barnburner. The Ducks have two goals in mind - get past this game and beat Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Bo Nix has his own personal goal to put up numbers to sway the Heisman voters, but he'll have his hands full against an upset-minded Oregon State team that aims to play the spoiler.

Oregon vs. Oregon Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Oregon -13.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 62.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -550 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Oregon State +425 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

There hasn't been much movement with this line, but many books have this game at Oregon -14. I was able to lock down 13.5, and I think it could be the difference between a win and a push.

Get a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $150 instantly after a $5 bet, plus a no-sweat same-game parlay every day!

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Picks for Week 13

There's a lot to fear here, but the deeper you dive into the metrics, the better Oregon looks. Oregon's run defense is vastly underrated, and the key to a Beavers win is establishing the run game. If they can't do that, it won't matter how many deep plays DJ Uigalelei can pull off. The Ducks have one of the best secondaries in the country, and while they may surrender a few big runs to Damien Martinez, Oregon will force OSU into third-and-long spots that the Beavers won't be able to convert. Also, Oregon State's defense has a nice reputation, but as the season progressed, the numbers tell a different story. The Beavers had an answer for Michael Penix, but Nix is efficient, accurate and makes very few mistakes. I am going against the public here and predict Oregon will run away with this one.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Pick: Oregon -13.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Jump in on the 2023 college football season with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Predictions for Week 13

Oregon State will come in confident, but momentum will swing the Ducks' way if they stuff Martinez, and they could be down 14-0 before they know it. If they underestimate Oregon's pass rush, DJ Uigalalelei could be in for a long afternoon. I like Oregon, 38-21.