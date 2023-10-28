Oregon vs. Utah: Odds, Picks & Precitions for Week 9

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Utah Best Bets

Ninth-ranked Oregon will travel to meet the Utes in what should be a defining moment for Oregon's future hopes for a Pac-12 title and CFP berth. Both teams are coming off a win, with Utah winning in dramatic fashion with a last-second field goal against USC. The Ducks took care of Washington State with a 14-point win, but the previous loss to Washington still looms large.

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: Oregon - 6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -235 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Utah +200 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Movement for all four metrics has been fairly stagnant, with very little movement over the week. If it goes anywhere, it's most likely going to favor Utah. We could see the line go to 7.5 or more by the time bets close.

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Picks for Week 9

It's time to reveal the emperor's new clothes. We've lulled ourselves into a sense that any running back to face Utah is in trouble. It makes sense. Utah's defense is tough, right? Well, the numbers tell a different story. The defense is still a good unit, but their effectiveness against the run pales in comparison to Oregon, who ranks third in the nation against opposing running backs. The Utes threw the ball a bit more against the Trojans, but they typically run the ball 65.5 percent of the time. Utah added a vital new weapon in Sione Vaki, but the former safety has yet to face a defense as staunch as Oregon, and the Utes will soon realize that they can't run all over this defense; USC's defense is a gift to most offenses, but Oregon's defense will be a shot to the system. Offensively, the Ducks are the top team nationally in offensive line yards, and Bryson Barnes will struggle to match Bo Nix's numbers. Utah's run ends here.

Oregon vs. Utah Expert Pick: Oregon -6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Utah Predictions for Week 9

If the Utes have success in containing Bucky Irving, they could make this a game. The only problem is that the Ducks have Jordan James, too, so they'll always face a rested Irving, thanks to James working into the snap count. Oregon's ability to stop Vaki and Ja'Quinden Jackson will also be paramount, but I will side with Oregon's defense. Bryson Barnes will be pressured all day, and I think Bo Nix's offense will take control and run away with this one. Oregon wins, 38-17.