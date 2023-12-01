Oregon vs. Washington: Odds. Picks & Predictions for Championship Week

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Wahington Best Bets

In a rematch with massive CFP implications, Oregon and Washington meet in Las Vegas to crown the winner in the last championship of the Pac-12 as we know it. This game has it all - the top Heisman contenders will duel it out in an elimination game for a CFP berth. The Huskies squeaked out a win the first time around - can they do it again?

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds for Championship Week

Spread: Oregon -9 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 65 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -375 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Washington +300 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The line moved from -9.5 as I penned this article, and while I think it is a significant shift, it hasn't affected the outcome of my bet. I doubt the line will move anymore, as money will likely start to trickle back Washington's way and stabilize the movement.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Picks for Championship Week

If you look at the numbers, you wonder how Washington won the first game. The 36-33 final could have gone either way, but let's look at both teams and how they stand now.

Oregon leads the nation in offensive success rate and is also second in the country in EPA per play. Defensively, the Huskies are nowhere near the top, ranking 97th and 67th, respectively. You also have a massive mismatch at the line of scrimmage, where Oregon's offensive line is one of the best in the country, while Washington's defensive front ranks above 100th in almost every relevant category and has only 19 sacks on the season. As a result, the Huskies have a lot of trouble against the run, and Bucky Irving shredded them in the last meeting. Irvinig's potential success is why I am offering two bets in this article.

Washington's offense is potent, but it has sputtered in recent weeks despite winning against lesser teams. Unless Michael Penix can generate some late-season magic, the sand in the hourglass will run out for the Huskies.

Oregon vs. Washington Expert Picks: Oregon -9 (DraftKings Sportsbook) AND Bucky Irving OVER 92.5 Yards (-115) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Washington Predictions for Championship Week

The quarterback duel between Bo Nix and Penix will be a dazzling display, but the tale of the tape will be at the line of scrimmage. If Oregon can contain Dillon Johnson and pressure Penix into mistakes, it could be a long night in Sin City for the Huskies. Washington must do its best to keep Irving in check, and if they can do that, they stand a chance. The Huskies just got word that Ja'Lynn Polk is entering the transfer portal, and that usually translates to no participation in any game after the announcement. That's one less target for Penix. I think Oregon has the momentum and runs away with this one. Oregon 38, Washington 21.