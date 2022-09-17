Penn State at Auburn Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 3

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Penn State at Auburn Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 3

Penn State will head to Jordan-Hare to take on the Auburn Tigers in Week 3. The Nittany Lions come in with a 2-0 record following a easy 46-10 win over Ohio. While SEC foe Auburn also comes into the matchup 2-0 but after a struggle to take down San Jose State 24-16. Sean Clifford has been solid and stayed healthy so far through two weeks racking up 495 yards with 5 touchdowns and one interception while completing 61 percent of his passes. T.J. Finley has been much more mistake prone as he has totaled 295 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes through two games.

Penn State vs. Auburn Odds for Week 3

Spread: Penn State -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Penn State -150; Auburn +130 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened on Sunday at Penn State -2.5 and has since stayed right around -3 with the occasional jump up to -3.5.

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that nets $150 on a $5 bet, win or lose.

Penn State vs. Auburn Betting Picks This Week

Last year's contest saw a total of 48 points as Clifford and the Penn State offense scored an early fourth quarter touchdown to take a 28-20 lead; and the defense held things there to close out the game. From what we have seen so far this year Auburn is a much different team, Finley has been far from impressive and is not nearly the same caliber quarterback as Bo Nix (not that Nix is held in high regard).

The Tigers still have star running back Tank Bigsby to go along with a defense that is still formidable. For Penn State much is the same though they have lost leading receiver Jahan Dotson from a year ago and the pass defense has seemed to regress slightly.

Penn State at Auburn Best Bet: Under 47.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook

Penn State at Auburn Prediction

As I stated, last year had a total of 48 points and the Auburn defense is still pretty solid despite a down year for the program. Penn State lost their biggest playmaker in the passing game, though they still have solid weapons on the outside in guys like Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington. Overall these teams are very similar outside of the quarterback position, it should be a close game and the environment in Jordan-Hare will be much different than it was in Beaver Stadium last year.

I do like Penn State to win and I think the gap between Clifford and Finley is large but this game being played at Auburn makes me hesitate a bit to lay the points. In the end I think the play here is under 47.5, Finley and the Auburn offense will likely struggle to score points against a good Nittany Lions defense and the Auburn defense will play solid enough to keep them within striking distance; this could easily be a low scoring 20-17 or 24-20 game.

Use the BetRivers promo code for a second-chance free bet up to $500.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.

If you already have accounts at DraftKings and FanDuel, you can get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Or, you can get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250 if you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL.