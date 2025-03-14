SEC Football News: Spring Practice Storylines

This article is part of our Spring Practice Storylines series.

Either Georgia or Alabama has won the SEC in 10 of the last 11 seasons, but it was Texas, in the Longhorns' first year in the conference, that advanced the farthest in the College Football Playoff, making the semifinals before succumbing to eventual champion Ohio State. These three schools are once again expected to be the cream of the crop in the SEC.

This article will highlight intriguing position competitions among the schools in the Southeastern Conference, focusing on those units with a certain level of uncertainty attached. With the SEC possessing a staggering 16 participants in this new era of college football landscape, there is no shortage of stories to highlight throughout the conference.

SEC Football Spring Storylines

Let's dive right into this year's preview, beginning with a high-profile program searching for a new starter under center.

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Quarterback

Alabama has flooded the NFL with quarterback talent over the last decade with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Jalen Milroe will join that cast of recent Alabama gunslingers in the league, and, for the first time in a long time, the quarterback position for the Tide is very uncertain. Ty Simpson appears to be the frontrunner, but he is far from guaranteed the starting job when the Tide take on Florida State in the season opener at the end of August. Austin Mack is listed as next on the depth chart, and head coach Kalen DeBoer is familiar with Mack, having coached him for one season while at Washington. Rounding out the quarterback room is true freshman Keelon Russell, one of the top recruits in the entire nation. Though Simpson is familiar with the program, and Mack is familiar with the coach, Russell may be the most talented of the trio. The triumvirate has a combined 53 collegiate passes, so it will be trial by fire for whoever lines up under center. Fortunately, they will benefit from a beefy offensive line and talented weapons on the outside, most notably sensational wideouts Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.

Arkansas Razorbacks Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

The Razorbacks finally have some stability at quarterback, as former Boise State transfer Taylen Green is coming off a stellar season for the Hogs. Green passed for a career-high 3,154 yards, rushed for a career-best 602 yards, and combined for 25 touchdowns, leading Arkansas to a bowl game. However, the Razorbacks are replacing virtually the entire wide receiver room, so Green must develop rapport with some new faces. 1,000-yard receiver Andrew Armstrong is off to the NFL, but Isaac TeSlaa, Isaiah Sategna and Tyrone Broden are also gone. Charlotte transfer O'Mega Blake looks to be the top replacement, as he gained nearly 800 yards and scored nine touchdowns last season; Blake averaged a staggering 24.8 yards per grab last year. Fresno State transfer Raylen Sharpe is a diminutive, dynamic possession receiver who racked up 51 catches a season ago; not to be outdone, UAB transfer Kam Shanks snagged 62 passes as a redshirt freshman in a similar role. Former highly touted recruit and Mizzou wideout Courtney Crutchfield also appears in the mix. Replacing all but seven catches from a season ago could be a daunting task.

Auburn Tigers Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Running Back

The Tigers struggled on offense last season, but Jarquez Hunter was among the few bright spots. He gained over 1,000 yards to cap off a stellar collegiate career at Auburn. The Tigers appear to have a capable starter at quarterback in Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold, so finding a new running back is paramount. Damari Alston should get the first crack at the job; he was the primary backup to Hunter last season and has averaged over five yards per tote during his time at Auburn, albeit in a complementary role. Jeremiah Cobb also returns with knowledge of the system. The wildcard could be Connecticut transfer Durell Robinson, who averaged an impressive 6.8 yards per tote en route to 731 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground for the Huskies last year. Freshman Alan Henderson rounds out the running backs. The offense should revolve around the aforementioned Arnold and superb sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman, but a consistent running game will be necessary for the Tigers to operate efficiently.

Florida Gators Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Running Back

Montrell Johnson's time at Florida is finished, leaving an intriguing backfield battle heading into the 2025 campaign. Injury and inconsistency from Johnson actually allowed Jadan Baugh to lead the squad in rushing as a freshman. Baugh's accolades included a five-touchdown performance against Kentucky; he averaged 5.1 yards per tote overall in his first season in Gainesville. Baugh is a behemoth at 6-1, nearly 230 pounds. Meanwhile, Ja'Kobi Jackson also shined in his first season at Florida, scoring seven touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per rush. Jackson is not as big as Jackson but certainly still packs plenty of punch. There should be plenty of ball to go around for both running backs next season, though quarterback DJ Lagway could also steal some touches and scores from the duo. The backfield was a true timeshare last season; it will be interesting to see if that continues in 2025, or if one of the backs mentioned above rises above the other.

Georgia Bulldogs Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

Gunner Stockton got a taste of the starting job at quarterback when Carson Beck went down due to injury, and Nate Frazier was terrific when on the field as a freshman for the Bulldogs at running back. The wide receivers are where the true questions begin for this Georgia squad on offense. Big-play threat Arian Smith is gone, leaving 817 yards and an impressive 17 yards per grab to replace. Dominic Lovett has also departed, taking 59 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns with him. Dillon Bell is the leading returning receiver for the Bulldogs, but he managed just 466 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Two transfers are expected to fill the massive void left by the departures of Smith and Lovett. Noah Thomas comes over from Texas A&M, having snagged 39 balls for 574 yards and eight touchdowns with the Aggies a season ago. At 6-6, Thomas figures to become the primary target in the red zone, but he also averaged 14.7 yards per catch. Meanwhile, Zachariah Branch comes over from USC as a possession receiver, having grabbed 47 passes for 503 yards last season. With the rest of the cast at wideout a combination of freshmen, little-used upperclassmen and London Humphreys, much will be expected of Thomas, Branch and Bell.

Kentucky Wildcats Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

Zach Calzada returns triumphantly to the conference; the former Texas A&M gunslinger spent two seasons at Incarnate Word before landing at Kentucky as a graduate transfer. However, who he is throwing to this season could determine just how successful the campaign is for the Wildcats. Kentucky loses its top two receivers from last year, including the dynamic Dane Key, who managed 47 catches for 715 yards despite massive struggles at the quarterback position. Barion Brown is also no longer with the program. The leading returning receiver is Ja'Mori Maclin, who flashed his homerun ability with four touchdowns and an average of 24.1 yards per grab, but had just 13 catches overall in 2024. A brand new cast of experienced characters emerges otherwise at wideout, with transfers Tru Edwards, Troy Stellato, J.J. Hester and Kendrick Law. Edwards is the big draw, with elite size and production to match, having registered 85 receptions for 989 yards and six touchdowns last year at Louisiana Tech. Stellato comes over from Clemson as a possession receiver from Clemson, while Hester can break the occasional long gain. Law was primarily used as depth at Alabama but could see increased looks with less competition with the Wildcats. Edwards and Maclin should be the frontrunners for targets, but Calzada can spread the ball around based upon his vast collegiate experience.

LSU Tigers Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

Interestingly, we pick up perfectly with the Tigers, as former Kentucky Wildcat Barion Brown finds himself in Baton Rouge. Aaron Anderson is the incumbent, though; he caught 61 passes for 884 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior. Nic Anderson is the wildcard; the Oklahoma transfer has had an injury-riddled collegiate career, but in between ailments had a brilliant 2023 campaign with 38 receptions for 798 yards and touchdowns. The production potential is there, especially with one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country at the helm, Garrett Nussmeier. With the way the Tigers churn out wide receivers, this triumvirate has the makings of a standout group.

Ole Miss Rebels Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Quarterback

Jaxson Dart could be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, leaving a massive void from a very successful run as the starter in Oxford. The lack of experience at the position could make coach Lane Kiffin shudder, but he has some talent nevertheless. Southpaw Austin Simmons is the presumed starter, spending the last two seasons largely on the sidelines behind Dart. The redshirt sophomore has just 32 passes in his collegiate career, but did lead the Rebels to a touchdown drive in a stunning win versus Georgia last season after Dart left the contest due to injury. Surprisingly, that's the most on the roster for the gunslingers, as Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson threw just six passes in two seasons with the Cardinals, while redshirt freshman AJ Maddox has yet to see the field. The baseball player Simmons has a cannon for an arm, and should be primed for the first shot at the top spot, but is far from a sure thing.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

It was a lost season for the Bulldogs, who lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen to an early season injury and never recovered, failing to win a single game in the conference. Shapen returns under center, as does leading rusher Davon Booth, but the Bulldogs will be dealing with an entirely new cast in terms of pass catchers for State. The Bulldogs pillaged the transfer portal for receivers, including productive Markus Allen from Eastern Michigan, as well as little-used wideouts from big programs like Ayden Williams (Ole Miss), Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma), Jaron Glover (Michigan State) and Anthony Evans (Georgia). Jordan Mosley is the leading returning receiver following the transfer of Kevin Coleman to Mizzou; Mosley averaged 17.6 yards per grab in 2024. The aforementioned Shapen will work to develop chemistry with this group in the spring, as only Mosley has caught passes from him before this year.

Missouri Tigers Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Quarterback

The Brady Cook era is over, and a full-fledged quarterback competition will ensue in 2025 for the starting role. Former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne saw some reps behind the aforementioned Cook last season, Beau Pribula comes over from Penn State, and Sam Horn will attempt to return to health after missing the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Pribula cost a pretty penny in the transfer portal, and his rushing ability could make him the frontrunner. Pyne has the most collegiate experience overall, though, while Horn is entering his fourth year with the program. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has stated he will not name a starter at this point in time, meaning this battle could stretch into the fall and, perhaps, all the way up until Mizzou's opener.

Oklahoma Sooners Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Quarterback

The Sooners made a splash in the transfer portal with the transfer of John Mateer from Washington State. Mateer will have some big shoes to fill. The list of prior quarterbacks over the last 10 years is a "Who's Who" of NFL starting quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Not to mention Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel, who should be selected at some point in this year's NFL Draft. Add in a subpar year for coach Brent Venables, who may be on the hotseat, and Mateer will have his work cut out for him. He shined largely out of the spotlight at Wazzu last season, throwing for 3,139 yards and 29 scores, while also rushing for 826 yards and a stellar 15 additional touchdowns. Oklahoma finished near the bottom of the SEC in total offense in 2024. Mateer provides a big boost, but the SEC slate can be daunting, and a non-conference clash with Michigan may not help matters either. The Sooners are all-in on Mateer being the next great Oklahoma quarterback; can he deliver?

South Carolina Gamecocks Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Running Back

Raheim Sanders resurrected his career in the SEC last season, rushing for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns following a lost 2023 campaign while still at Arkansas. Sanders has moved on to greener pastures, though, leaving a bunch of backs vying for the vacated spot alongside quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Oscar Adaway is the leading returning rusher, taking 77 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. That 3.8 yards per carry average is low, and Jawarn Howell averaged 6.5 yards per tote behind Adaway. However, Howell only had 19 rushes on the season, so perhaps his figures should be taken with a grain of salt. In fact, the starter could end up being Utah State transfer Rahsul Faison, who rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns for the Aggies last year. Faison averaged 5.6 yards per rush. Faison may get the first crack at the starting job, but Adaway and Howell could be nipping at his heels.

Tennessee Volunteers Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Running Back

The loss of Dylan Sampson cannot be overstated. Sampson rushed for a staggering 22 touchdowns last season. He also collected nearly 1,500 yards rushing, averaging a stout 5.8 yards per tote. He had 10 games in which he rushed for at least 100 yards. Peyton Lewis appears to be the next man up for the Vols, having rushed 64 times for 339 yards and three touchdowns as the backup to Sampson in 2024. However, he will be pushed by redshirt sophomore DeSean Bishop, who actually outgained Lewis on the season. The wrinkle here will be Duke transfer Star Thomas, who has rushed for over 500 yards in each of the last three seasons. Thomas also looks like the most capable receiver of the trio, which could allow him to spend more time on the field as a result. The Vols may end up with a committee to attempt to replace Sampson, at least until someone separates themselves from the pack.

Texas Longhorns Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

All eyes will be on Arch Manning this season, but his wide receiving corps will look vastly different than the one Quinn Ewers threw to last year. Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond plan to take their talents to the NFL, leaving a sizeable void in the playmaker category out wide. Ryan Wingo emerged as a big-play threat as a freshman, averaging 16.3 yards per reception. Meanwhile, DeAndre Moore snagged seven touchdowns, which was tied for second on the squad in 2024. The Longhorns also locked up two of the top wideouts in this year's recruiting class, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, both of whom figure to play prominent roles in a high-powered offense. The aforementioned Moore is the only junior, and there are no senior wideouts on the squad. Despite the lack of experience, this young group has loads of talent.

Texas A&M Aggies Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Tight End

The tight end room for the Aggies is loaded. Amari Niblack comes over from Texas via Alabama, Nate Boerkircher will try to make a name for himself after three years at Nebraska, and Micah Riley played two seasons at Auburn before transferring to College Station. Meanwhile, Tre Watson and Theo Melin Ohrstrom both return to the roster after decent seasons at A&M. Watson led the tandem with 21 grabs for 280 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ohrstrom had 10 catches for 184 yards and two scores. The Aggies figure to have a dynamic rushing attack with dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed along with returning rushers Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, but there still should be plenty of opportunities in the passing game for these tight ends, especially in the red zone. The only question is which tight end will emerge as the top target, or whether the wealth will be spread around.

Vanderbilt Commodores Football Spring Storylines

Position of Interest: Wide Receiver

Do not let the 6-6 record fool you; 2024 was a season for the ages for the Commodores. Diego Pavia arrived from New Mexico State and led Vandy to a program-shifting victory over then No. 1 Alabama. The Commodores ended up with three conference wins, and also lost narrowly to ranked squads in the form of Tennessee, Mizzou and Texas. Pavia returns, along with starting running back Sedrick Alexander and Eli Stowers, one of the top tight ends in the conference and the leading receiver for the Commodores in 2024. Junior Sherrill is also back in the mix at wideout, but he managed just 411 yards through the air last season, and Quincy Skinner has departed. No other returning wideout had more than 11 catches a season ago. Transfer Trent Hudson did not play for Mississippi State last season, but managed to score an impressive 10 touchdowns at New Mexico in 2023. Fresh face Chance Fitzgerald will also look for a new start after two largely lost seasons at Virginia Tech. Richie Hoskins should also play an integral role after snaring 11 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.