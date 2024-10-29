College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 10

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Week 10 of the college football season is here! That's double digits! Also, this week takes us from the end of October to the beginning of November. There's a lot of intrigue left here in the 2024 college football campaign, and that includes Week 10. Here are my players to start and to sit for your college football lineups.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Amare Thomas, WR, UAB vs. Tulsa

The Trent Dilfer experiment at UAB has been about as unsuccessful as possible, but at least he managed to get Thomas to come down to Birmingham. The true sophomore has emerged with 34 catches for 370 yards and six touchdowns. For those who are not college football diehards, Tulane is the program that is good, and Tulsa is the program that is bad. The Golden Hurricane have allowed 294.1 passing yards and 35.9 points per game.

SIT

Cartevious Norton, RB, Charlotte vs. Tulane

On Halloween night, Charlotte hosts Tulane, and Norton has emerged as the lead back for the program. In two of his last three games he has two rushing touchdowns, though those four scores comprise his entire scoring output in 2024. The Iowa State transfer faces a Green Wave team that has only allowed 115.5 rushing yards and 22.3 points per contest. It's worth noting that in Tulane's non-conference schedule it faces Kansas State, Oklahoma, and top Sun Belt team Louisiana, so it has not been an easy path to those above-average numbers.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech

Allen is coming off a tough game against Pittsburgh, but on the season he's rushed for 481 yards and four touchdowns. On top of that, he's added 37 catches for 274 yards and three scores for good measure. Throwing against the Hokies is a little tricky, but they have allowed 161.0 rushing yards per game, so Allen should have an easier go of it than he did against the Panthers.

SIT

Isaiah Horton, WR, Miami (FL) vs. Duke

With how well Miami has thrown the ball, Horton has managed to have a good season even as the number-two receiver for the team. He has 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns. However, Duke is winning with defense this year, and has been particularly good against the pass. The Blue Devils have limited opponents to 166.6 passing yards and 18.6 points per game.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Cam Porter, RB, Northwestern at Purdue

Northwestern's offense lacks for oomph and big plays, but Porter improved upon his performance in 2023. In seven games he has 370 yards and five touchdowns. While some tough matchups are coming up, Purdue gives Porter one last chance to pack on some numbers. In addition to allowing 38.4 points per game, the Boilermakers have given up 214.9 rushing yards per contest, 50 yards more than any other Big Ten program.

SIT

Miller Moss, QB, USC at Washington

Ah yes, that classic Big Ten matchup of USC versus Washington. Lincoln Riley turned to Moss at quarterback after his bowl performance last season, but he has not been able to quarterback whisper his latest signal caller into All-American quality. While Riley has thrown for 16 touchdowns, he's also thrown six picks, and his two rushing touchdowns are paired with two lost fumbles. Though the Huskies lost a lot of players and also their coaching staff from last year's championship game team, they have gotten by thanks to defensive play. Washington has limited opponents to a mere 123.1 passing yards per game.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Becht is not called upon to air it out. He doesn't have any 300-yard passing games, and he's not thrown for more than two touchdowns in any contest. On the other hand, on five occasions, he's thrown for over 260 yards, and thanks to four rushing scores, he has three games wherein he's totaled three touchdowns. If Becht throws for 300 yards this season, it will be at home against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has literally allowed over 300 yards through the air on average and stands as the worst pass defense in FBS football.

SIT

Josh Kelly, Texas Tech at Iowa State

Kelly is certainly at the center of Texas Tech's pass-heavy offense. He's been targeted 81 times and has 60 catches through eight games. However, Kelly is the kind of possession receiver who doesn't help as much when it comes to fantasy-related matters. His 60 catches, and 81 targets, have yielded 609 yards and three touchdowns. Now he has to deal with a Cyclones defense that has only given up 14.4 points per game and also only 133.7 passing yards per contest. That latter number is second best in the FBS.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Jevon Jackson, RB, UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee State

Conference USA loves early-week games, but luckily for you and me, the best matchup of the week happens to come in the one game taking place Saturday. The Blue Raiders have given up 36.3 points and 197.0 rushing yards per game (and also 270.5 passing yards per game, though Jackson isn't involved much in the passing game). All it took was one ill-fated fumble for the UTEP staff to give up on Ezell Jolly. The last couple of weeks, he's been an afterthought, while Jackson has gotten 49 touches and totaled 282 yards and two touchdowns.

SIT

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State at Liberty

Huff works well in Rich Rodriguez's offense because, though he is a limited passer, he can do a lot of damage with his legs. He's rushed 94 times for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. However, last week Huff suffered a "little twinge" in his leg that is not expected to keep him out, but it could cause him to be half a step slow. The Flames won't go undefeated, and the offense hasn't hummed like last season, but they have only allowed 115.7 rushing yards and 22.2 points per game.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo at Akron

Buffalo decided to make Henderson the number-one back a few weeks ago, and it's paid off. Over the last three weeks, he's rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and added eight catches for 79 yards. There are a few bad defenses in the MAC, and Akron is not the worst of the bunch, but it still stands out. The Zips have given up 184.5 rushing yards, 240.4 passing yards, and 35.4 points per game.

SIT

Delbert Mimms, RB, Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo

Only four MAC teams are playing this week, and Toledo's defense is the best of the four. They have allowed 133.1 rushing yards and 21.6 points per game, both of which rank third in the conference. Hey, I told you think conference has some bad defenses in it. Mimms has run for 534 yards and seven touchdowns, but 145 of those yards and two of those touchdowns came against woeful Kent State.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Sam Scott, RB, Wyoming at New Mexico

Utah State is off this week, leaving the Lobos as the defense to target from the Mountain West. New Mexico has given up 234.1 rushing yards and 39.8 points per game, which would rank last on both fronts in most conferences most years, but Utah State is keeping that from being the case in 2024. Scott wasn't involved much in the offense early on, but over the last four games he's rushed for over 90 yards and a touchdown on three occasions.

SIT

Marquez Cooper, RB, San Diego State at Boise State

Cooper was a star in the MAC at Kent State and Ball State, and the move out west has gone well. He's rushed for 748 yards and eight touchdowns, though his 4.4 yards per carry would be a career low. Plus, he's beaten up on easy competition, as he was held without a touchdown against Oregon State and Cal. Boise State has been challenged and up to the task, by and large. Though the Broncos have allowed 25.9 points per game, they have only given up 117.4 rushing yards per contest.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma vs. Maine

Arnold is back under center for the Sooners, and against Mississippi, he completed 71.0 percent of his passes and threw two touchdowns. It was another loss for Oklahoma, but in Week 10, it can take out its frustrations. Arnold and company are facing an FCS squad in Maine, which should be a breezy route to start November.

SIT

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas vs. Mississippi

Green had five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown last week, but that was against Mississippi State, the one bad defense in the SEC. On the year he now has 11 passing scores against seven picks. Green's skill is running the ball, as he has 395 rushing yards and five scores. Unfortunately for him, Mississippi can stuff the run with the best of them. Lane Kiffin's team has only given up 76.6 rushing yards and 11.0 points per game.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Jamaal Pritchett, WR, South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

On four occasions this season, Pritchett has been targeted over 10 times. All in all he has 50 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns through eight games. Georgia Southern has allowed 30.5 points per contest and has given up a conference-high 272.5 passing yards per game as well.

SIT

Jalen White, RB, Georgia Southern at South Alabama

You can throw on South Alabama. The only team in the Sun Belt to allow more passing yards per game is, well, Georgia Southern. However, running on the Jaguars is trickier, and they have only allowed 129.5 rushing yards and 23.6 points per contest. White averaged 5.6 yards per carry in each of his first three seasons with Georgia Southern, but he's down to 4.3 yards per carry this year. On top of that, none of his seven touchdowns have come in his last three games.