Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 11

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

McCollum has 25 receptions, 307 receiving yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games. Perhaps the end of the Geoff Collins era was what

One quarterback up, another down. Ahlers actually have six touchdown passes against South Florida himself, but since then he has had one or fewer passing touchdowns in four-straight games. While he's done damage with his legs, The Bearcats rank 13th in rushing yards allowed per carry in addition to ranking eighth in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Obviously, Mordecai is going to take a step down in Week 11 as an encore to his Week 10. The dude won't account for 10 touchdowns again. That being said, South Florida is in the bottom five in several key defensive categories, including allowing 42.4 points per game. You don't need to break records to have a great fantasy day.

We're already in Week 11 of the college football season, with Thanksgiving nigh and all that entails for this sport. This is always a big month for college football, and Week 10 certainly pointed to that. Maybe the matchups aren't as exciting in Week 11, but there is plenty to look forward to. More importantly, plenty of opportunities for exploiting fantasy matchups. So here are some guys to start, and conversely some guys who should be riding the pine.

AAC

START

Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU at South Florida

SIT

Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina at Cincinnati

ACC

START

Nate McCollum, WR, Georgia vs. Miami (FL)

McCollum has 25 receptions, 307 receiving yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games. Perhaps the end of the Geoff Collins era was what he needed. Miami is a disaster, especially against the pass. It ranks 126th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville at Clemson

Hudson had a touchdown last week, but it was his first of the season. Sure, he has 46 catches for 703 yards, but finding the end zone is a key part of fantasy success. Clemson's offense is a mess, but the defense is still good (even last week one of the touchdowns against Clemson was a pick six). The Tigers rank 12th in passing yards allowed per attempt, and Death Valley is still a tough place to play.

Big 12

START

Cartevious Norton, RB, Iowa State at Oklahoma State

In a somewhat lost season, the Cyclones turned to true freshman Norton last week to see what he could do. He responded with 18 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, plus four catches for 18 yards. Maybe they give him a little more of the load this week, and the Cowboys have allowed 34.9 points per game. They also rank 111th in rushing yards allowed per carry.

SIT

Dominic Richardson, RB, Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

The Cyclones also happen to sport the best run defense in the Big 12, and possibly the best defense overall. Iowa State is 14th in rushing yards allowed per attempt, and have given up a mere 17.1 points per games. If Spencer Sanders isn't back, the Cyclones will also be able to focus on stopping Richardson, which will be even worse for him.

Big Ten

START

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois vs. Purdue

Illinois got upset last week, but you can't blame Williams. He had five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Now he faces a Purdue team that ranks 114th in passing yards allowed per attempt. And that's from a team that has faced Iowa!

SIT

Anthony Grant, RB, Nebraska at Michigan

Grant was the bright spot of Scott Frost's tenure this season, but of course that ended a while ago. Over the last six games Grant has rushed 108 times for 430 yards and one touchdown. You simply don't run on Michigan. The Wolverines have allowed a mere 2.6 yards per carry, best in the FBS.

Conference USA

START

Jaylin Lane, WR, MTSU vs. Charlotte

Lane has a touchdown in back-to-back games. All in all, he has 46 catches for 674 yards in eight games. This time around he gets to face the worst pass defense in the FBS. Charlotte has allowed 43.0 points per contest, highest in the FBS, and has allowed a staggering 10.1 passing yards per attempt.

SIT

Austin Aune, QB, North Texas at UAB

Aune has thrown 28 touchdowns through 10 games, but he also has 11 picks. Four times this season he's thrown multiple interceptions. Even after facing UTSA's high-flying passing offense, UAB ranks 18th in passing yards allowed per attempt. That's legitimate.

MAC

START

Matt McDonald, QB, Bowling Green vs. Kent State

What does MACtion have in store for us this week? Well there are three games Wednesday, so there are a few options, McDonald has been efficient, as he's thrown only three picks while completing 60.4 percent of his passes. Now, he only has 16 passing touchdowns, but facing Kent State could give him a boost. Kent State has allowed 34.3 points per contest and ranks 121st in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Sean Tyler, RB, Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

The two or three best defenses in the MAC played Tuesday, which made things a little trickier. Northern Illinois is one-dimensional defensively, but that can be enough here. The Huskies can't stop the pass, but they rank 23rd in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Tyler only has 12 catches all season, so he likely won't be involved in the passing attack.

Mountain West

START

Calvin Tyler, RB, Utah State at Hawaii

Tyler's touchdowns have dropped from seven last year to two so far, but he's averaged 4.5 yards per carry again and has racked up 740 yards through nine games. Hawaii is last in rushing yards allowed per attempt, but it also ranks 124th in points allowed per contest. Maybe Tyler finds the end zone.

SIT

Toa Taua, RB, Nevada vs. Boise State

Taua handled San Jose State's defense last week, but it doesn't get easier this week. The Broncos rank 17th in points allowed per game and 10th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. While Taua has 10 touchdowns, he's averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, so when he's not scoring, he's not necessarily having a big game.

Pac-12

START

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA vs. Arizona

Bobo move from Duke to UCLA has worked out, as he has 38 catches for 590 yards and six touchdowns. Arizona has allowed 39.5 points per game, and while it has been worse against the run, it still ranks 108th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Mar'Keise Irving, RB, Oregon vs. Washington

Irving has broken off a lot of big plays on the ground, as he's averaged 6.9 yards per carry. However, the Huskies have only allowed 3.5 yards per carry and rank 21st in the FBS on that front. Irving is also not a big touchdown producer, as he has five all season, and three of them having been in the passing game.

SEC

START

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU at Arkansas

Boutte has had a tough season after coming into the campaign with a lot of hype. However, he's been banged up a bit, and over his last four games he has 23 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown. Riding high off of beating Alabama, the Tigers are visiting a Razorbacks team that ranks 120th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Normally, being a quarterback in a Mike Leach offense is all you need. That is, until Georgia comes to town. The Bulldogs are in the top five in points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt, and they just shut Hendon Hooker down as proof of concept.

Sun Belt

START

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Grainger has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last three games. He's also thrown 15 touchdowns against six picks on the season. A dual-threat quarterback is ideal for this matchup. Louisiana-Monroe ranks in the bottom 20 in points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per carry, and passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Blake Watson, RB, Old Dominion vs. James Madison

Both Old Dominion and James Madison are new to the Sun Belt. While the Dukes have taken a dip in quality, the one place where they remain elite is defending the run. James Madison ranks second in rushing yards allowed per attempt. That doesn't bode well for Watson.