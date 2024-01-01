Sugar Bowl: Odds, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Texas vs. Washington Best Bets

The Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns will meet in the Sugar Bowl for the CFP semifinal, which is a direct rematch of the 2022 Alamo Bowl. Washington prevailed in last year's matchup, but this game will take place in a hostile environment in a. Superdome that will be packed with Texas fans. The Huskies are led by Heisman candidate Michael Penix and a high-flying, pass-happy offense. At the same time, Texas' anchor is an imposing run defense with a pastiche of explosive offensive playmakers.

Texas vs. Washington Betting Odds for Sugar Bowl

Spread: Texas -3.5 (BetMGM), Washington +4.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 62.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -170 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Washington +152 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Not much has changed in Vegas for this game, as the sites are split between a 3.5 and 4.5 edge for Texas. The total has barely budged, and the ML has behaved identically. you may find bets for -4.0 and 3.5, depending on where you shop.

Texas vs. Washington Betting Picks for Sugar Bowl

Texas' success will revolve around its ability to contain Dillon Johnson and Washington's rushing attack. The Longhorns possess the most dominant run defense in the country, but they won't be able to crowd the box with Micahel Penix under center. Conversely, Penix may need to abandon the play-action pass and rely more on outside runs and hitches from Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, as that's where Texas is at its most vulnerable. The quartet of Penix and his three receivers represent one of the most potent pass offenses in the FBS, and far more powerful than Oklahoma's passing game, which bested Texas mid-season. Washington's defense has been a mixed bag, and the key for Quinn Ewers is succeeding on red zone opportunities. The Longhorns rank near the bottom in TD rate while in the red zone. The Huskies have struggled against weaker opponents but gave it to Oregon twice this season, and collectively, they show up for the big games. I wish the Over was a little lower because I would likely hammer it in an effort to avoid calling this game one way or the other. I will ultimately single out Kalen DeBoer as the difference-maker for the Huskies. He'll be able to make in-game adjustments and will outsmart Sarkisian when it counts. The Longhorns seem to be unreasonably confident for this game - I think they are in for a rude awakening.

Texas vs. Washington Expert Pick: Washington +4.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Texas vs. Washington Predictions for Sugar Bowl

The Longhorns will play this game without standout RB Jonathan Brooks, so it will fall to CJ Baxter to unlock Quinn Ewers and his passing ability. Look for a direct correlation between Texas' run success and Ewers' completion rate. If they can establish consistent gains on the ground, the Huskies may be forced to outscore Texas instead of containing them. Texas will need to count on an off night for Penix if they cannot fend off Washington's defensive front.

This game could be a close one. I'll take Washington, 31-28.