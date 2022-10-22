This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

TCU vs. Kansas State Odds, Picks, and Predictions for College Football Week 8

This could be a Big 12 title game preview, though the Texas Longhorns will have something to say about that. We have a nice primetime (cable) matchup here between the eighth-ranked Horned Frogs and 17th-ranked Wildcats. Whoever wins this may all but lock themselves into a spot playing for the conference. No pressure.

TCU vs. Kansas State Odds for Week 8

Spread: TCU -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: TCU -164, Kansas State +136

When the home team is favored by a mere 3.5 points, you know that the game is effectively considered a tossup. That seems fair with this matchup. The Horned Frogs got that big win over Oklahoma State last week and are now a top-10 team, but could their time in the limelight be short-lived?

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that nets a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

TCU vs. Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

TCU is ranked eighth, while Kansas State is ranked 17th, but SP+ sees this as a closer matchup. There, TCU is 13th, while Kansas State is still ranked 17th. If Kansas State hadn't flubbed it against Tulane, who is now ranked in the AP Poll as well, this would be a battle of unbeatens. Strength is meeting strength, as the Horned Frogs rank fifth in offensive SP+, while the Wildcats rank ninth in defensive SP+. Spencer Sanders was a dual threat for Oklahoma State last week, and Adrian Martinez can do the same thing.

I don't see the Horned Frogs being undefeated this year. Kansas State may be a better team in the end. That's not even factoring in the idea that Sonny Dykes' teams fade down the stretch, which I am skeptical of but do not discount entirely. Looking at that Kansas State moneyline, I'm going with the underdog.

TCU vs. Kansas State Best Bet: Kansas State -3.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

TCU vs. Kansas State Prediction

I could see the Wildcats winning outright. If they were at home, I would predict that. Can Max Duggan continue to perform at this level? I am not so sure, and Kansas State's defense ranks higher than Oklahoma State's in SP+. The Wildcats should at least keep it close, and could pull off the road upset. We might lose the last undefeated team in the Big 12 this week. If not, it's going to be a nail-biter for TCU. Should the Horned Frogs win by more than a field goal, I imagine it being a scenario where they score a touchdown in overtime while the Wildcats are blanked, leading to a razor-thin six-point win, but betting on that would be far too bold.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest betting promos and sign-up bonuses. Be sure to check out our College Capper article with this week's college football picks.

If you already have accounts at DraftKings and FanDuel, you can get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Or, you can get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250 if you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL.