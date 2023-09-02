Tennessee vs Virginia: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Tennessee vs. Virginia Best Bets

Tennessee vs Virginia Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: Tennessee -28 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 56 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Tennessee -4500 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Virginia +1800 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

This line opened at -26.5 and has since moved a point and a half in Tennessee's favor. The total opened at 58 and has dropped two points. This is a big line for two Power-5 teams, but the Volunteers built quite a following this past season with their high-octane offense, and the public is likely to back them until it is proven that they can't light up the scoreboard again this season.

Tennessee vs Virginia Betting Picks for Week 1

Tennessee ran into problems this past year when it faced a team that could move the ball through the air. While I would expect some improvement in that department, we have to assume the Vols will have similar issues again this season until proven otherwise. With that said, Virginia isn't equipped to exploit that weakness. Even with a competent QB this past season, the Cavaliers were unable to move the ball through the air, and now that QB is gone via the transfer portal. Hendon Hooker is also gone, but the Vols should be fine with experienced backup Joe Milton.

As mentioned earlier, this is a big line for two established schools, but they are two programs moving in different directions. As such, I'm siding with the high-powered Tennessee offense in this spot. I'll pass on the moneyline as it's just too large to find any value. As for the total, I don't like either side, but I'd lean under because I'm not sold that the Cavalier offense can do much of anything without Brennan Armstrong.

Tennessee vs Virginia Expert Pick: Tennessee -28.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tennessee vs Virginia Predictions for Week 1

I'm expecting the Tennessee offense to hit the ground running in this spot. Expect a quick start from the offense and a good start from the defense, as well as Virginia getting used to life with a new QB. Tennessee should open up a big lead at the half and coast through the second half. Due to the number being so large, a first-half play on Tennessee might be the best way to go.