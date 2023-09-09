Texas A&M vs. Miami: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Texas A&M at Miami Betting Odds and Best Bets

Both teams got their 2023 campaign underway successfully, with Miami routing Miami-OH 38-7 and Texas A&M taking care of business 52-10 over New Mexico. Miami struggled a touch out of the gate, failing to convert early drives into touchdowns. But their new and seemingly improved offensive line exerted its will as the game progressed, opening up holes and chunk plays. They didn't show much in terms of a vertical passing attack, perhaps holding the playbook back for this marquee matchup. The Aggies, under new OC Bobby Petrino, slung it all over the yard for six touchdown passes while the defense used its size advantage en route to 10 tackles for loss. This is the second of a home and home for these two programs, with Texas A&M prevailing 17-9 last season in College Station.

Texas A&M at Miami Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Texas A&M -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 51.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -154 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Miami +158 (Caesar's SportsBook)

The spread has moved pretty dramatically. It opened at 4.5 and jumped as high as 7.5 in preseason action. It came back down to its initial number and has now moved another full point between Thursday and Friday. And then, as of Friday at 5:45 p.m. ET, there's a pretty decent disparity across books. You'll be able to find value on both sides depending on who you're backing if you look around.

The total is moving, too, though not as significantly. It opened at 49.0, peaked at 51.5, and seems to be dropping some now, with some secondary books offering 50.5. Clearly, money seems to be coming in on Miami to cover or possibly win a low-scoring game.

The straight-up odds vary greatly across books, somewhat surprisingly so given the consistency of the spread. The spread movement has allowed the A&M moneyline to be somewhat tolerable, particularly if your book allows you to boost it. Conversely, Miami has gone from +180 to as low as +142 at some spots, so much so I don't find it to be worth the risk. If you're backing Miami, take the points as a cushion and as many as you can find, given the continued downward trend.

Texas A&M at Miami Betting Picks for Week 2

I wrote this column Wednesday night but waited to submit it in case we had line movements. Now that we do, it's changed my thought process a bit. Simply, Miami just competing here isn't good enough. There can be no moral victories for a program in dire need of a breakthrough victory. That had me backing the 'Canes on the ML if that was your preference, points be darned. But as noted above, now I like that cushion. Conversely, A&M being down to only -3.5 looks inviting. I firmly believe I can make a convincing argument for either side to win, and as a result, I'm going to pass.

That leads us to the total, which I'm intrigued by. Miami found success on the ground at A&M last season, and with a better and deeper backfield, paired with the offensive line overhaul, there's reason to think they can replicate that here. And I do believe they didn't take more aggressive attempts in the passing game last week for a reason. It would be a disappointment if they didn't find some success and balance offensively. Defensively, I doubt Miami's front seven enough to think the Aggies will also be at least average on the ground. Miami was very vanilla on defense last week as well. New DC Lance Guidry runs an aggressive blitz scheme that often isolates its corners in one-on-one situations. That's going to lead to one of two things: blown coverage and big plays for the likes of Evan Stewart or turnovers and additional scoring chances for Miami. The total is just north of seven touchdowns. That's a far cry from last year, but a very realistic expectation when considering both offensive play callers.

Texas A&M at Miami Best Bet: OVER 51.0 points at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas A&M at Miami Predictions for Week 2

Full disclosure: I'm far too close to this game. I'm a diehard Miami fan and have been for some 30+ years. I'm usually overly optimistic leading into the season and overly critical during but have remained loyal. This year, I have finally been wise in my older years, and I won't believe a thing about this program improving until I see it.

This is a big game for both sides. A&M is off a down year, and a loss this early in the year will surely get the pressure up around Jimbo Fisher. It's the same for Miami and Mario Cristobal, who need a statement win to show they are heading in the right direction. My heart tells me Miami has improved along the offensive line and can find some success when they have the ball. My head tells me otherwise. Fisher was 7-1 against Miami while at FSU and added to that last season. Miami has been routinely pushed around by SEC schools, and until they aren't, I choose to assume they will be. They'll compete, it won't be enough. TEXAS A&M 29-24.