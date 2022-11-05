This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Texas at #13 Kansas State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

If you go by common opponent alone, The #13 Kansas State Wildcats should cruise on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns fell out of the top 10 following their 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago while K-State comes into this meeting after absolutely demolishing OSU 48-0 last time out.

Of course, there is a bit more that goes into this game past individual meetings with Oklahoma State. Texas is coming off their bye week and is 3-0 versus KSU since Chris Klieman has been head coach. The Longhorns are actually even favored on the road in this tilt so it should be a good one.

Texas at Kansas State Odds for Week 10

Spread: Kansas State +2.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 54.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -135 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Kansas State +120 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The line of Texas being road favorites is definitely interesting and it makes you wonder if that's just because they're coming off a bye last week? Sure Klieman has never beaten Texas (0-3), but even the games in Austin were relatively close (27-24 in 2019 and 22-17 last season. The 69-31 win by UT in their last trip to Manhattan came at the finale of the 2020 COVID-shortened season when Kansas State lost their last five games of the year.

Texas @ Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

It's hard not to have recency bias following K-State's record-breaking 48-0 win over then #9 Oklahoma State - the biggest shutout loss a top 10 team has ever had against somebody lower in the rankings. The Wildcats even got the big victory over the Cowboys with starting QB Adrian Martinez continuing to be sidelined with a lower-body injury and backup Will Howard throwing for 296 yards and 4TDs to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

While the 48 points put up by KSU last week were impressive, that's also a really bad Oklahoma State defense - maybe the worst in the country. The Wildcats really proved their legitimacy by shutting out an OSU offense that had been averaging 44.7 ppg. Texas has some real weapons including Bijan Robinson who had 172 yards and 3 TDs on just 9 carries vs. Kansas State in 2020, but the Wildcats look like a complete team.

Texas @ Kansas State Best Bet: Kansas State +2.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Texas at Kansas State Prediction

It's tough to go against Texas in this spot because they're coming off their bye but there could also be a slight look ahead too with undefeated #7 TCU coming to Austin next week. Kansas State will likely start Howard, but Martinez (14 total TDs) is reportedly getting closer to playing and could be part of some unique packages this weekend.

Plus, while the Longhorns have Robinson (920 yards) to churn out yards on the ground, KSU has Deuce Vaughn (902 yards) who ran for 158 last week. Throw in the momentum, the crowd, and the fact that Klieman is hungry for his first-ever win over Texas and it just looks like the intangibles favor the Wildcats.

RotoWire has the latest college football odds and weekly college football picks to keep you in the loop each week of the season. We also have a wide variety of college football futures and, of course, Heisman odds.