Utah vs. Florida: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 1

College Football Picks: Utah vs. Florida Best Bets

Utah lost a heartbreaker to an Anthony Richardson-led Florida squad in 2022, as Richardson's TD run late in the fourth quarter sealed the victory, 29-28. The Gators now travel to high altitude, meeting Utah on their home turf. They bring along a new quarterback and a new defensive coordinator, and while there are questions about the team's offensive production, the biggest question will be the health of Utah's star quarterback, Cameron Rising. Late news indicates that Rising will be out, and Bryson Barnes will start in the opener. This flips the script on my previous prediction.

Utah vs Florida Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: Utah -4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Utah -198 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Florida +170 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

After opening the summer at -9.5, the line has been all over the place. It was at -6.5 Monday evening but has fallen precipitously since then, indicating that much of the recent money has leaned Florida. The line and total will probably endure some twists and turns due to Rising's announcement.

Utah vs Florida Betting Picks for Week 1

If Rising were 100% healthy, I would take Utah without hesitation. A healthy Utah squad is like Thanksgiving dinner at home. Whether it's good or bad, it's consistent. You know exactly what dishes you're getting and how they will taste. In other words, dependable. Even with Barnes under center, Utah will focus on the run, try to win at the line of scrimmage and play great defense. Florida knows this. Utah's ability to execute depends on a healthy quarterback to run the show, however. Since last year's contest was so close, you must consider the spread, as it could play a massive role in the betting outcome. Earlier today, I went the other way with this bat, but Rising's absence puts the two teams on a more even footing. I'm going to take the underdog.

Utah vs Florida Expert Pick: Florida +4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)



Utah vs Florida Predictions for Week 1

Replacing Anthony Richardson is no easy feat, and Graham Mertz will step in to take the reins for Florida. While Mertz might be a better passer, he pales in comparison to Richardson in terms of mobility and creating lightning in a bottle out of a broken play. With wideouts Ricky Pearsall (illness) and Caleb Douglas (undisclosed) potentially limited for this game, Mertz's menu of options could dwindle. These issues put the onus of the offense on Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson. They are the best offensive players Florida can offer, and they'll be involved in well over 50 percent of Florida's scheme. Florida won the day last season with Richardson's legs, and without them, they'll face a tall task against a Utah defense that is battle-tested, experienced and ready to make another run for the Pac-12 Championship. The Utes will focus on the run behind Ja'Quinden Jackson, and tight end Brant Kuithe is back to reclaim his role after going down with a season-ending injury that ultimately made Dalton Kincaid a household name. Utah also has weapons outside, with Money Parks and Devaughn Vele to fill out an offense that is mostly intact from last season. Even with all the check marks in Utah's corner, Rising's absence looms large over this matchup, and I can't get past the missing impact. Florida wins a tight one, 27-24.