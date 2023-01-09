Georgia vs TCU Betting Picks For the CFP Title Game

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will fight it out in the CFP Title Game with the National Championship on the line. Although this title game features the two best teams in the nation, the betting odds suggest otherwise.

Below, we'll go through the best betting picks to make for the CFP Title Game, and highlight the best CFB betting sites to use to make your bets.

TCU vs. Georgia Betting Odds For The CFP Title Game

Contrary to Georgia, who was the No. 3 ranked team in the preseason top 25, TCU didn't even make the cut. That didn't stop the Horned Frogs. TCU ended the college football season with a 13-1 record. One game behind Georgia's unblemished 14-0 mark.

In the final top 25 rankings, Georgia was the No. 1 team while TCU worked its way up to No. 3.

Despite defeating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to get to the National Championship game, the oddsmakers do not respect the Horned Frogs. Georgia is laying -12.5 points with -110 odds at BetMGM with the latest National Championship odds. This game is also set with a 63.5 total for over/under bettors.

When you bet on the CFP Title Game with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, new users can secure a first bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000. This is one of the best promotions available, and with BetMGM launching in Ohio launching it has become one of the top Ohio sports betting promos to redeem as well.

Georgia vs. TCU Betting Picks For The CFP Title

Georgia is seeking its second consecutive National Championship win. To get there, the Bulldogs must get through TCU, a team that many are not giving a chance to do the impossible.

This game could be closer than the oddsmakers suggest. Georgia barely got by Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, conceding 41 points to the Buckeyes in the 42-41 victory. Known for their defense, the Bulldogs have allowed 71 points in their past two games combined.

To put things into perspective, the Bulldogs surrendered 72 total points in their previous six games combined leading up to the SEC Championship game against LSU. Georgia's defense has shown its vulnerability, which bodes well for TCU.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs enter the 2022-2023 CFP Title Game as one of the greatest underdogs since the inception of the College Football Playoffs back in 2014-2015.

Despite being 12.5-point underdogs with a +350 moneyline, it would be a foolish move to count TCU out if you are betting on college football.

The recent vulnerability of Georgia's defense plays right into the strength of TCU, who deploys the fifth-best scoring offense in the nation at 41.1 points per game. This is an offense that just dropped 51 points on Michigan, whose defense ended the season ranked seventh in scoring, two sports behind Georgia.

Offensively, both teams match up well. Both sides feature top 25 offenses in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and points scored. Both sides also benefit from emphasizing the pass through the arms of their outstanding quarterback, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett.

The difference will come down to defense, where the Horned Frogs do not come close to the Bulldogs. If TCU is going to keep this game close and even win it, Duggan will have to have the game of his life.

TCU vs. Georgia Best Bet For The Title Game

TCU +12.5 (-110) at BetMGM

The betting market seems to over-value Georgia while under-selling TCU. Playing as underdogs in the biggest games of the 2022 campaign, this plays right into the hands of TCU.

The best bet that you can make on the CFP Title Game is on TCU to cover the 12.5 points. Though the value is on the TCU +350 moneyline, as the Horned Frogs attempt to become the first unranked team in the preseason top 25 to win the National Title since Georgia Tech back in 1990, the safer bet is on the TCU point spread.

You can check out other sportsbooks to place wagers as well, including Caesars. If you do not have an account, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet on Caesars.

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.