ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Game-Changing Players

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin in less than three days. The competition, which is being held after a break of eight years, will feature the top eight teams going head-to-head to secure the ultimate prize.

We are bringing you a list of five players who are coming into the competition in sublime form, and their respective teams will be hoping for big performances from them in the upcoming mega-event.

Mohammad Mahmudullah (BAN)

First on the list features Bangladesh's Mohammad Mahmudullah. The veteran right-hander will be the second oldest player to feature in the competition after Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Despite being 39 already, Mahmudullah has been in sublime batting form, especially in the last four years, where he is averaging 47.50 with a strike rate of 80, with one half-century and 11 fifties to his name in 45 innings. The veteran all-rounder is coming into the competition after scoring four consecutive half-centuries against Afghanistan and West Indies in the last four matches. Therefore, Bangladesh team management will be hoping for similar performances from their star batter in the upcoming competition as well.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Second on the list features South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen. The star wicket-keeper batter is regarded as one of the most dangerous white-ball players currently playing in international cricket. Klaasen has been in sublime form with the bat, especially since the start of 2023, where he has scored 1,278 runs at an average of 53.25 and with a strike rate of 137.56, which is the best by any batter who has scored more than 1,000 runs during that period. Most recently, Klaasen played a brilliant knock of 87 off just 56 balls against Pakistan in the Tri-Nation series. The Proteas team management will be hoping that their star performer will continue to deliver big performances soon as well.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Third on the list features Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. The 24-year-old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers currently playing in white-ball cricket. Farooqi has 50 wickets to his name in 39 ODIs for Afghanistan and is coming into the series after claiming just two wickets in his last six matches in the 50-over format. However, he has been a real sensation in T20 leagues all over the world, where he is simply unplayable, especially in the powerplay where he swings the ball both ways. Afghanistan team management will be hoping that their star pacer will get them quick wickets in the powerplay, which will make things easier for the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed to control in the middle phase.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Fourth on the list features India's captain, Rohit Sharma. The 37-year-old has been in the news lately for his poor form with the bat in hand, but that was in Test cricket. In ODIs, Sharma remains a force to be reckoned with, as he showed in the recently concluded ODI series against England, where he scored a blistering 119 off just 90 balls in the second match. Since the start of the 2023 ICC World Cup, the veteran right-hander has scored 876 runs with an outstanding average of 51.51 and with a staggering strike rate of 128. Those numbers are just too good to ignore and the Men-in-Blue will be hoping for another masterclass from their captain in the upcoming mega-event.

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Last on the list features New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. The 28-year-old has been a sensation ever since he arrived in international cricket because of his all-round ability. Phillips is not only a brilliant batter but is more than a useful off-spinner and remains a gun fielder as well. Since the start of the 2023 ICC World Cup, the former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has scored 485 runs with the bat at an average of 44 and with a strike rate of 110. That's not it, as he has also claimed eight wickets with an economy of less than six runs per over. Those numbers show how valuable he is when it comes to white-ball cricket, and the Black Caps management hopes that Phillips will become their trump card at the upcoming mega-event.

