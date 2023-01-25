CDL Major 2 Week 3 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The Call of Duty League is flying by in 2023, with the final qualifier of Major 2 already upon us. With everything to play for and some teams showing some unexpected promise, here's a look at some players to target and fade heading into Week 3 of Major 2.

Players to Target

iLLeY

iLLeY has come out with a vengeance on this new-look OpTic roster, immediately showing his upside and leading his team to the top of the standings. While he might not be the biggest name on this roster, iLLeY still occupies some premium positions, including the sniper in Search and Destroy. With a stable role and valuable floor iLLeY is a surprising addition to the players to target section. The biggest concern for iLLeY is two potentially tough matches against Atlanta and Vegas.

Arcitys

This turnaround from Arcitys and LAG as a whole has been a sight to behold. Going from one of the weakest teams in the league to immediately competing near the top of the stands has been a shock. Arcitys has had the room to be a true superstar now that he has a team built around him, and it's paying off. The AR is truly one of the best players in the league and is showing why LAG went out and got him to build the roster. LAG take on Ultra and FaZe, and if they can come away with any sort of positive result in either match it would be a huge statement for this new roster.

Sib

I made it a goal to stick to some more under-the-radar players this week, but Sib qualifies simply due to being outshone by the superstar Pred sitting beside him. This roster is one of the best in the CDL and despite some awful results it's impossible to fade either of their young stars. Sib gets the nod this week as Pred has shown some truly awful form since his rumored move to OpTic Gaming fell through. Sib has been a rock-solid fragger in the flex role for Seattle and will hope to lead the line against Minnesota and New York.

Players to Fade

Prolute

Prolute isn't an in-game leader, he isn't a mega-fast entry SMG, there's no justification for his utterly awful stats, and yet utterly awful they are. The SMG has simply not been good enough since joining Vegas and seems to be on the chopping block alongside TJHaLy. Prolute is just not doing enough individually to bear any sort of fantasy relevance at the moment.

Accuracy

Seattle's in-game leader is a fringe fantasy play at the best of times, but at the worst of times he simply brings nothing to a fantasy lineup. The rifler just doesn't do enough on the map to be considered a major fantasy play and is worth disregarding in all formats. Accuracy and Seattle are in a rough run of form and face two top contenders in New York and Minneosta, making him impossible to trust.

Vivid

Vivid is one of the fastest players in the game and while that might be excellent for keeping him in the running as one of the more valuable players in the league it does little for his fantasy value. The entry SMG just hasn't been putting together strong individual showings of late, and falls out of fantasy relevance in most formats. Boston has plenty of value before their home major, but most of that value comes from their AR's, Owakening and Methodz.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg