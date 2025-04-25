Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on April 25, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 25

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo 10+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

The theme of Friday's wagers is flop lag, and first up for grabs is Diallo, who was very passive and wasn't asked to do much in Game 1. This number has been friendly to me this season, hitting I believe two of the three times we've taken it. Let's get after it again.

Evan Fournier 18+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

It was a mediocre Game 1 for Fournier with Sasha Vezenkov carrying the scoring load, but the matchup is still pristine so I'm going with Fournier Friday. A mini-ladder is in play as well.

Youssoupha Fall Over 5.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Jan Vesely Over 8.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

I will not be going with both of these but rather with whoever starts at center Friday. Fall started Game 1, but with Barcelona taking the loss I'm wondering if we see a lineup change. Follow @kurtancall on X for an update close to tip-off.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
