EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Apr. 25

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Alpha Diallo 10+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

The theme of Friday's wagers is flop lag, and first up for grabs is Diallo, who was very passive and wasn't asked to do much in Game 1. This number has been friendly to me this season, hitting I believe two of the three times we've taken it. Let's get after it again.

Evan Fournier 18+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

It was a mediocre Game 1 for Fournier with Sasha Vezenkov carrying the scoring load, but the matchup is still pristine so I'm going with Fournier Friday. A mini-ladder is in play as well.

Youssoupha Fall Over 5.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

Jan Vesely Over 8.5 Points (-110 FanDuel)

I will not be going with both of these but rather with whoever starts at center Friday. Fall started Game 1, but with Barcelona taking the loss I'm wondering if we see a lineup change. Follow @kurtancall on X for an update close to tip-off.

