Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, May 2

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Friday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Jordan Nwora Over 3.5 Points (+116 FanDuel)

Jordan Nwora Over 0.5 Threes (-185 FanDuel)

Jordan Nwora Over 2.5 Rebounds (+120 FanDuel)

I really hope everyone was able to see the post I sent out Thursday on X about Alberto Abalde. If so we were able to salvage the day despite falling on the hook with Nikola Milutinov, who played awesome but couldn't crush the scoring column. I hate to do this to us, but my play of the day for Friday is one we have to wait on. I would have it fired up and ready to go in the betting slip, though. If PJ Dozier's hand injury sidelines him for Game 4, Nwora is going to be forced into more playing time, and I think in that scenario all these stats are too low for a guy who will play 15-to-25 minutes. If Dozier suits up -- we should know about 30 minutes before tip-off -- these are very mediocre options, so we just have to stay on top of the news.

Daniel Theis 15+ Points (+200 DraftKings)

I may be stubborn but I'm rolling with Theis again. Foul trouble early in Game 3 really got him out of his comfort zone, but he rallied late and still almost got there for us. If he can get off to a better start Friday I think we could coast. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me and fool me three times and we'll leave Theis alone for good.

Rolands Smits 8+ Points (+205 DraftKings)

Rolands Smits 10+ Points (+450 DraftKings)

I'm swinging for the fences here, but the minutes Smits got in Game 3 have piqued my curiosity. I know Ercan Osmani got in a bit of foul trouble, but the lack of action for Derek Willis makes me think the playing time could be there again for Smits -- particularly if he can hit an early triple. As always with the longer odds, and with the minutes floor not being the safest, wager less than your standard unit.

