EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 2 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Apr. 24

There was a bit left to be desired Wednesday, but I still feel good about Nikola Milutinov hitting the top bet. Dario Brizuela at least came close to hitting two of his ladder steps, and unfortunately Jabari Parker was stifled with Youssoupha Fall grabbing every available rebound. Here's to getting back on track Thursday.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:00 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nigel Hayes-Davis Over 17.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Nigel Hayes-Davis 20+ Points (+145 bet365)

Nigel Hayes-Davis 3+ Threes (+145 bet365)

It was a quiet Game 1 for Hayes-Davis. The shot attempts were there but he just couldn't find his rhythm. I'm buying into him finding that in another fast-paced game on familiar home rims. I would not bet all three of these together, but rather choose to ladder the points or go with the three-point option. We know he can can get hot from deep, and although he hasn't made three threes in any of the three matchups with Paris this season, the opponent's style and his minutes leave that door wide open.

PJ Dozier Over 7.5 Points (+132 FanDuel)

Jordan Nwora Over 5.5 Points (-130 FanDuel)

It's not fun taking this much juice, but FanDuel is the only source offering these guys, and there are multiple reasons why I think both could hit their props. First, no Rodrigue Beaubois leaves the team with limited guard depth, giving these two players a floor of 15-to-20 minutes. Secondly, both are former NBA players, so they have the talent to deliver even if the playing time is light. Third, any foul trouble in the backcourt allows both to ramp up in minutes and usage and the Efes guards are susceptible to this -- especially on the road. Lastly I think Game 1 was the contest Efes had to steal. Kendrick Nunn did little in the first half and the visitors still couldn't get it done. I think Panathinaikos runs away on the scoreboard Thursday, which would lead to extra opportunities for both Dozier and Nwora.

Cedi Osman Over 10.5 Points (-105 bet365)

This is actually priced pretty efficiently, but I'm leaning into the narrative that this thing gets away from Efes. Although Osman has been starting, he was one of the guys who stayed in and dropped 20 points when his club took it to Efes in their final regular-season meeting. It doesn't hurt that he topped this number Tuesday in a low-scoring game in which he made just three of his 11 attempts from the field.

