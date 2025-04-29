EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 29

The weekend felt like forever, but the EuroLeague Playoffs resumes Tuesday, and both Paris and Real Madrid will attempt to push their seasons to another game.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:00 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nigel Hayes-Davis Over 2.5 Threes (+120 FanDuel)

Call me stubborn, but I've seen him snap out of shooting slumps in a big way before, and I'm playing this aggressively. Through two games Hayes-Davis is just 2-of-11 from long range, but that will not stop me from taking him at 3+ -- and possibly four -- on a mini-ladder. We would have hit his points prop last time if a blowout didn't cost him four minutes of action, and if you'd rather go that route, you just have to hope Paris puts its all into Game 3.

Evan Fournier Over 16.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

Evan Fournier 18+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

I know we got bit by this last time, but hear me out for a second and understand where I'm coming from. Shooting slumps happen, but the guys who continue to get opportunities and are talented and are going to break through at some point. The coverage is the same and the looks are still there. Fournier scored 17 points in Game 2 while shooting only 3-of-16 (!) from the field. If Tuesday's game is competitive and Fournier shoots what he is averaging, the upside is there. Like Hayes-Davis, my fear isn't the slump -- it's the opponent having the potential to close up shop early.

Facundo Campazzo Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-130 bet365)

I feel we have been about 50-50 on this bet all season, but when it has hit it has done so easily. Campazzo has not been playing up to his standards at all, and with Real Madrid facing elimination I'm banking on one more vintage Campazzo game. Foul trouble has been a bit of an issue, but if he avoids it I think he gets around 30 minutes. Campazzo is averaging 21.4 points+rebounds+assists in EuroLeague play this season, and in a win-or-go-home game we get him nearly two points below that. I'll ride with that all day, every day.

