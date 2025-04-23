This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Apr. 23

We kicked off the Playoffs in a big way, sweeping all three of Tuesday's top wagers. Game 1 usually lends to a feeling-out period for bettors to see how teams attack and match up with opponents, but we got hot right out of the gate.

I don't love as many options as I did Tuesday with all the uncertainty surrounding the roster for Olympiacos. Will Keenan Evans finally get some minutes? Will Moustapha Fall be available? Both -- plus the availability of Thomas Walkup and Luca Vildoza -- will be crucial to know.

As such, I'm going mostly with ceiling plays Wednesday. If we see some different starters than expected, I may send out more plays via @kurtancall on X.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:30 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nikola Milutinov Over 7.5 Points (-108 FanDuel)

Regardless of Fall's status I like this one. The matchup is scary and the minutes are always scary, but I've said all year that this guy is one of the best in the league defensively and has a presence on the offensive glass that could make Walter Tavares hesitant to chase blocks. I think it would be a huge disservice for a fresh Milutinov to not see at least 20 minutes.

Jabari Parker 5+ Rebounds (+140 bet365)

Jabari Parker 6+ Rebounds (+225 DraftKings)

Jabari Parker 7+ Rebounds (+500 bet365)

This is a bit of a galaxy-brain play so go light, but Monaco is ceding the most rebounds to opposing forwards over the last five games by a decent margin, and Parker likes to get busy on the glass occasionally. With that in mind, we will take a chance with Parker getting playoff minutes and Jan Vesely having his hands full trying to keep Daniel Theis off the boards.

Dario Brizuela 12+ Points (+125 DraftKings)

Dario Brizuela 15+ Points (+310 bet365)

Dario Brizuela 18+ Points (+700 DraftKings)

Taking two Barcelona ladders is questionable, but he has filled the Nicolas Laprovittola role perfectly, and if Monaco focuses on stopping Kevin Punter, Brizuela should get some extra usage. The floor isn't great but the ceiling is there, as he hit the 20-point mark twice over the last five Rounds while averaging 22 minutes. If the playing time picks up further Brizuela could really make a mark Wednesday.

