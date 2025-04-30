EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Apr. 30

Ladies and gentlemen, after being on fire for about a month and a half I am man enough to admit that we're officially in a slump. Due to this I think we can scale back the units slightly, but we will still do our best to find an edge and some entertainment.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Wednesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Youssoupha Fall Over 4.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Youssoupha Fall Over 4.5 Rebounds (-115 FanDuel)

With Jan Vesely likely out Wednesday, Fall and Willy Hernangomez are left to man the center spot when Barcelona wants a big on the court. Down 2-0, they could change strategy and go small, which would really benefit Joel Parra. As things stand, though, Hernangomez's props are a little higher, so I'll only be looking at those if he surprisingly joins the starting lineup. I'll be fully transparent -- if Fall starts the numbers listed above will be my priority, but I'm personally taking overs on all three of these guys because I think we come out positive due to the usage and minutes. I think there's a reason only FanDuel is offering props for these players, and that's because no one really knows what to set the lines at.

Daniel Theis Over 13.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

Someone who loves the thought of Fall starting, or even seeing Hernangomez across from him, is Theis. Vesely is a worlds-better defender than both, and although he only gave them 10 minutes in Game 2 I think he prevented Theis from getting in a comfortable rhythm early. If we were on a better streak I'd probably suggest a points ladder on DraftKings, but let's keep it simple and go with a simple over for a player who saw NBA action not long ago.

Kendrick Nunn Over 22.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

We weren't able to test our theory of high-level scorers who have been quiet bouncing back in Game 3 with discounted lines, as Evan Fournier did not go Tuesday. However, we will give it a shot again Wednesday with Nunn. He missed a buzzer-beater in Game 2 that would have sent the game to overtime, and he is just 10-for-32 -- just 31.3 percent -- this series thanks to a quality scheme from Efes, but he is unguardable at times, and I think that will be the case Wednesday. I don't often lean on previous results, but Nunn did drop 36 on Efes earlier this season, so they're not exactly his kryptonite. He just needs to see a few go through the hoop early.

Jabari Parker Over 19.5 points+Rebounds (-105 bet365)

Someone who would benefit from both Vesely and Chimezie Metu sitting out would be Parker. Last time both were unavailable, Parker received a whopping 33 minutes played and snagged eight rebounds. If he gets similar playing time and doesn't hit it wasn't meant to be, but the opportunity is there.

