This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 22

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Omer Yurtseven Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-135 bet365)

Yurtseven surpassed 20 minutes in his last EuroLeague game, which bodes very well for his chances of playing a key role Tuesday. Although he's still backing up Wenyen Gabrie, he can rack up peripherals quickly regardless of the matchup and I think he can impact even if he only gets 15 minutes.

Shane Larkin 15+ Points (+140 bet365)

Larkin will always have a special place in my heart, and I want to know if we will see some flashes of the Larkin of old in a duel with just-named EuroLeague MVP Kendrick Nunn. Larkin almost certainly would have won the MVP had the 2019-20 season gone to completion, and we could see some fireworks from both players Tuesday.

Tarik Biberovic 3+ Threes (+180 bet365)

Biberovic is an absolute there-point specialist who is getting at least 25 minutes every game. If you want to just ladder his points I think that's fine because the matchup is ripe, but I like this number specifically. Biberovic got hot in both regular-season matchups with Paris, hitting four threes in each contest.

