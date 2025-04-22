Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Updated on April 22, 2025 10:34AM EST
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 22

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Omer Yurtseven Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-135 bet365)

Yurtseven surpassed 20 minutes in his last EuroLeague game, which bodes very well for his chances of playing a key role Tuesday. Although he's still backing up Wenyen Gabrie, he can rack up peripherals quickly regardless of the matchup and I think he can impact even if he only gets 15 minutes.

Shane Larkin 15+ Points (+140 bet365)

Larkin will always have a special place in my heart, and I want to know if we will see some flashes of the Larkin of old in a duel with just-named EuroLeague MVP Kendrick Nunn. Larkin almost certainly would have won the MVP had the 2019-20 season gone to completion, and we could see some fireworks from both players Tuesday.

Tarik Biberovic 3+ Threes (+180 bet365)

Biberovic is an absolute there-point specialist who is getting at least 25 minutes every game. If you want to just ladder his points I think that's fine because the matchup is ripe, but I like this number specifically. Biberovic got hot in both regular-season matchups with Paris, hitting four threes in each contest.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 1 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 1
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 1
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 2
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1