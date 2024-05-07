DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Playoffs - Game 5 - Wednesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The best two words in EuroLeague hoops are "Game Five," and we are lucky enough to get two more of them following Tuesday's epic matchup in the OAKA. Home teams are a perfect 20-0 in this scenario since the best-of-five format was instituted in 2009, so Fenerbahce and Olympiacos will both look to make history Wednesday. There are really only two injury situations to monitor -- Johnathan Motley and John Brown -- and luckily for fantasy players both are involved in the first game up. Good luck!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($10,500)

In a win-or-go-home game I'll take the league's all-time leading scorer and let the cards fall where they may. James will be rostered around 75-to-80 percent, so I understand the game theory play to fade him. However, that may be my only reason not to include him in every lineup.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,400)

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,900)

We have to think head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius pushes the envelope a bit with his backcourt rotation, which could result in at least one of these two getting around 30 minutes. Wilbekin can hang 30 points on the scoreboard while Calathes will stuff the stat sheet.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,200)

We just play a cat-and-mouse game with Walkup. When his salary goes up we have to question it and when it comes down a bit we can go after him. Last game we can't fault him with it being a big-time blowout, and I'll have no issue going right back to him Wednesday. I think if Walkup stays out of foul trouble he has a great chance to be part of the optimal lineup.

Valuable Values

Elie Okobo, AS Monaco ($8,100)

This is a shark price on Okobo, who's the cheapest he has been since putting up 33.5 DraftKings points back on March 7. I think this is an excellent buy-low spot on him -- especially if you fade James. Still, I don't mind pairing them with it being only a two-game slate.

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,500)

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,600)

These are two high-upside, low-floor guards for Fenerbahce. Their rotation is very frustrating, as we saw the rug pulled on Dorsey in the last contest. I truly do not know what to expect here, but I imagine Dorsey will start again and see his usual workload if he's knocking down shots early. I think he's at risk of another game below 20 minutes if he's cold, though.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,200)

He has always been a very tough matchup for Barcelona and will if they maintain their same assignments. I think he will keep cooking from the small-ball small forward spot. I'm really hoping Barcelona counters with their small-ball lineup and have Tomas Satoransky guard him, but I won't be holding my breath.

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($7,000)

Rubio flew too close to sun and has now seen his price plummet right back where it was last month. A player of his caliber in an elimination game at home? I'm interested.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,200)

I've been saying it all playoffs I know and I'm aware they've been extremely mediocre but no one has the floor of James and Hayes-Davis so I'll continue to play one or the other despite the less than stellar play from both.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona ($9,700)

Some might get scared off from the last game but like I've mentioned it's a massive blowout so I'm throwing game 4 out the window for both teams . If we see a ownership discount on Parker with the max price I think he's a great GPP play back at home in max minutes.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco ($8,800)

I'm very skeptical on chasing these points unless we get news that Brown is out. Brown being out forces Jaron Blossomgame and Diallo to play a lot of small ball four and their peripheral rates shoot up in that scenario.

Valuable Values

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,600)

Easily the biggest conundrum on this slate. Talent-wise he's a top 5 C in this league we've known this for a couple years now however due to health and whatever reason he's been out of the rotation or racked up sub 6 minutes in most of his appearances since returning to the bench . If you told me he plays 15-18 min Wednesday I'd probably have him in most of my builds .

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,800)

This all hinges on Motley's availability. If he plays I think the entire situation is very murky and that both will only be worth GPP darts. If Motley remains out I'll go right back to Papagiannis, who looks to be rounding into his prior form.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco ($6,700)

Like I mentioned with Diallo if Brown starts Blossomgame could potentially start and regardless if he does or not I think we see 25-30 minutes which is very nice for this price .

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,400)

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,300)

OLY all of a sudden has an embarrassment of riches in the frontcourt and the issue lies here with the PF spot as well. Papanikolaou is the team captain but we saw them have no issue yanking him last game if the shots are not falling . Papa would be the safest option with Petrusev being the leverage play.

Donta Hall, AS Monaco ($5,200)

In Game 4 which is not shown in the game logs Hall went off and posted what would have been 24+ FPTS. I've called to the skies for him to get extended run all year but to no avail . As you can see the theme of this slate is following your gut for which high upside low floor value big man will come through for us . I'm ranking my confidence as shown.

Nikola Kalinic, FC Barcelona ($6,500)

Alex Abrines, FC Barcelona ($6,100)

If you fall on this range and want a BAR piece I have no issue with either it really comes down to who shoots better and my money is Abrines doing so off the bench. Kalinic is the starter so in theory he's the safer option minutes wise.

