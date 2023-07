EuroLeague Basketball 2023 Transfer Tracker

Additions: TBD

Extensions: Jonas Mattisseck

Departures: TBD

Additions: Tyrique Jones, Dogus Ozdemiroglu, Derek Willis, Erkan Yilmaz

Extensions: Rodrigue Beaubois, Elijah Bryant, Erten Gazi

Departures: Vasilije Micic, Bryant Dunston, Amath M'Baye, Chris Singleton, Dogus Balbay, Bugrahan Tuncer, Egehan Arna, Furkan Haltali

Additions: Mam Jaiteh, Terry Tarpey

Extensions: TBD

Departures: TBD

Additions: Nico Mannion

Extensions: TBD

Departures: TBD

Additions: Dejan Davidovac

Extensions: Luka Mitrovic

Departures: Luca Vildoza, Stefan Markovic

Additions: Guglielmo Caruso

Extensions: Shavon Shields

Departures: Naz Mitrou-Long

Additions: TBD

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Kyle Kuric

Additions: TBD

Extensions: TBD

Departures: TBD

Additions: TBD

Extensions: Dyshawn Pierre, Metecan Birsen

Departures: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Ismet Akpinar

Additions: Mbaye Ndiaye

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Zaccharie Risacher, Antoine Diot

Additions: TBD

Extensions: John DiBartolomeo, Jake Cohen

Departures: TBD

Additions: Nikola Milutinov, Nigel Williams-Goss

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Sasha Vezenkov

Additions: Mathias Lessort, Luca Vildoza, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dimitris Moraitis

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Paris Lee

Additions: TBD

Extensions: Kevin Punter

Departures: Mathias Lessort

Additions: TBD

Extensions: Gabriel Deck

Departures: Nigel Williams-Goss, Adam Hanga, Anthony Randolph, Petr Cornelie

Additions: Semi Ojeleye

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Bojan Dubljevic, Klemen Prepelic, Kyle Alexander, Sam Van Rossom, Shannon Evans

Additions: TBD

Extensions: TBD

Departures: Semi Ojeleye, Mam Jaiteh, Kyle Weems, Nico Mannion

Additions: Naz Mitrou-Long

Extensions: Rolands Smits, Kevarrius Hayes, Tomas Dimsa

Departures: Isaiah Taylor, Achille Polonara, Tyler Cavanaugh, Karolis Lukosiunas, Motiejus Krivas, Kajus Kublickas

