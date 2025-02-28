This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Feb. 28

Friday, Feb. 28

PICKS TO CLICK

Jordan Nwora Under 3.5 Rebounds (-105 FanDuel)

Efes is at relatively full strength out of the EuroLeague break, and I think that could lead to volatile minutes for Nwora, especially with PJ Dozier ready to step into his role when he's playing poorly. I think Nwora's rebound numbers were a little inflated while Efes was shorthanded, and although this game has elite pace I'm taking the under and hoping we see fewer than 18 minutes for Nwora.

Martin Hermannsson Over 14.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

It's tricky to peg ALBA's backcourt when everyone is available, but if Hermannsson starts I think the conditions are ripe to give him a shot. Hermannssom dropped 24 points on Efes in Round 7, and while I don't expect the same with Matteo Spagnolo and Matt Thomas available this time around, I think the usage will be there in a back-and-forth game.

Vanja Marinkovic Over 7.5 Points (-130 FanDuel)

This will be a revenge game for Marinkovic, who suited up for Baskonia the last few seasons. I would be interested in taking the ladder approach here, but I will settle for this number in a great matchup against a club that ranks bottom-5 in three-point percentage allowed. If Marinkovic starts I will probably throw an extra half unit on this.

