EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Levi Randolph 15+ Points (+190 DraftKings)

Go big or go home. With both Rokas Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt likely out Thursday and new addition Jimmy Clark III likely leading the offense, I expect Randolph to have the ultimate green light in Round 27. I think Randolph could set a season high for field goal attempts, and with Fenerbahce shutting down opposing frontcourts it could be the only chance Maccabi has to keep it close.

Trevion Williams Over 2.5 Assists (+105 FanDuel)

Williams is hardly a guard, but with Maccabi light in the backcourt I think they could utilize the passing skills Williams possesses. Jaylen Hoard appears poised to return Thursday, but the minutes picked up for Williams prior to the EuroLeague break, and I think he could be leaned on for more facilitating.

Justin Anderson Over 1.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)

Justin Anderson Over 2.5 Rebounds (-110 FanDuel)

Barcelona is very depleted, so I think Anderson gets maximum minutes and more playing time at the shooting guard spot than he has seen all season. I will be sprinkling a bit on all of Anderson's props, including both above as well as some Points+Rebounds+Assists numbers.

