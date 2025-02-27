Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 27 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on February 27, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Feb. 27

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:45 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Levi Randolph 15+ Points (+190 DraftKings)

Go big or go home. With both Rokas Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt likely out Thursday and new addition Jimmy Clark III likely leading the offense, I expect Randolph to have the ultimate green light in Round 27. I think Randolph could set a season high for field goal attempts, and with Fenerbahce shutting down opposing frontcourts it could be the only chance Maccabi has to keep it close.

Trevion Williams Over 2.5 Assists (+105 FanDuel)

Williams is hardly a guard, but with Maccabi light in the backcourt I think they could utilize the passing skills Williams possesses. Jaylen Hoard appears poised to return Thursday, but the minutes picked up for Williams prior to the EuroLeague break, and I think he could be leaned on for more facilitating.

Justin Anderson Over 1.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)

Justin Anderson Over 2.5 Rebounds (-110 FanDuel)

Barcelona is very depleted, so I think Anderson gets maximum minutes and more playing time at the shooting guard spot than he has seen all season. I will be sprinkling a bit on all of Anderson's props, including both above as well as some Points+Rebounds+Assists numbers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
