EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 28 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Mar. 6

Vladimir Lucic Over 7.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

With Devin Booker and Oscar da Silva both tending to knee injuries, Lucic could be looking at playing time like he got in Round 27, when he spent just under 30 minutes on the court. He did not have his jumper that night, so if the playing time is there I think he could top this number early.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 11.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Wade Baldwin IV 15+ Points (+185 DraftKings)

I went away from Baldwin earlier in the season, but I'm going back to him in Round 28. Baldwin played just under 25 minutes in both EuroLeague games he has appeared in after an extended absence but gets a favorable matchup Thursday, so I'm going to lighten my units and utilize a mini-ladder strategy here.

Wenyen Gabriel Over 4.5 Rebounds (+100 FanDuel)

As long as Panathinaikos remains shorthanded at the center spot Gabriel will get opportunities to capitalize. The fouls always worry me, but Thursday he will be needed against Real Madrid's sizable frontcourt. I'm taking the value here and banking on a big night on the glass for the former NBA player.

