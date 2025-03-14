EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Friday

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 14

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Moustapha Fall Over 6.5 Points (+106 FanDuel)

Ever since Mathias Lessort went down Panathinaikos has been getting handled inside, especially when Wenyen Gabriel is off the court. Fall should get have some run without Gabriel on the court, and when he is, I think he can take advantage with his opponent helping on drives.

Vladimir Lucic 11+ Points (-115 DraftKings)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Lucic was good for us last week and Bayern finds themselves in a similar position with Lucic needing to provide scoring from the power forward spot with Devin Booker and Oscar da Silva out.

Iffe Lundberg Over 1.5 Threes (+120 FanDuel)

Barcelona has been giving it up to guards this season, and Lundberg will have ample opportunities, averaging 31 minutes per game over the last nine Rounds. I like the value FanDuel is giving us for a guy who's getting up 4.6 triples per game over the same span and should see some open looks Friday.

