Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Friday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on March 14, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Mar. 14

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Moustapha Fall Over 6.5 Points (+106 FanDuel)

Ever since Mathias Lessort went down Panathinaikos has been getting handled inside, especially when Wenyen Gabriel is off the court. Fall should get have some run without Gabriel on the court, and when he is, I think he can take advantage with his opponent helping on drives.

Vladimir Lucic 11+ Points (-115 DraftKings)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Lucic was good for us last week and Bayern finds themselves in a similar position with Lucic needing to provide scoring from the power forward spot with Devin Booker and Oscar da Silva out.

Iffe Lundberg Over 1.5 Threes (+120 FanDuel)

Barcelona has been giving it up to guards this season, and Lundberg will have ample opportunities, averaging 31 minutes per game over the last nine Rounds. I like the value FanDuel is giving us for a guy who's getting up 4.6 triples per game over the same span and should see some open looks Friday.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 29 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 29
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 29
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 29 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 28 - Thursday